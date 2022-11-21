Jet Airways plans to sell 11 aircraft as lenders grow frustrated with delay in resolution

A process in August got six expressions of interest (EoIs) from banks for the purchase of these planes. The interest has made some bankers believe they can make a recovery, albeit small (File Image)

Frustrated lenders are effectively forcing Jet Airways into liquidation as they consider selling 11 aircraft while the resolution process remains slow, sources told The Economic Times.

A year-and-a-half after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved Jet Airways’ resolution plan, the Jalan-Kalrock consortium has failed to pay up forcing lenders to re-evaluate their options, bankers told the paper.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The source said that nobody thought the resolution would “take so long to execute”, adding that banks cannot transfer the company, till the money is received. “The way things are, it seems the execution will not happen soon. Meanwhile, the 11 planes we have in possession are also losing value. Maybe it is time to relook at selling those,” they stated.

A process in August got six expressions of interest (EoIs) from banks for the purchase of these planes. The interest has made some bankers believe they can make a recovery, albeit small.

Legal mires

"The Jalan-Kalrock consortium has filed an intervention application in the NCLT, which comes up for hearing on November 29. Banks will watch what they say to the court and act accordingly," a second source noted.

Jet Airways was grounded in April 2019, after which its lenders took it to the NCLT. Per the Jalan-Kalrock consortium’s resolution plan, the consortium proposed a total infusion of Rs 1,375 crore. This included Rs 900 crore towards capital expenditure and working capital, and Rs 475 crore to settle the claims of all creditors. The sum of Rs 475 crore includes Rs 380 crore to be paid to lenders, Rs 52 crore to employees and workmen, and the remaining towards other operational creditors. Banks approved Jet Airways’ resolution plan in October 2020. It was then approved by the NCLT in June 2021.

According to the consortium's submissions to the court, banks are to blame for the delay. A plan B is being prepared to close the case even if it means liquidation if the consortium continues the argument at the next hearing, the report added.

Since the takeover of the airline was facilitated by waiving two preconditions, the trust deficit has increased, according to bankers. "Though these were preconditions for the plan implementation, banks had agreed to not oppose it in court if the consortium sought relief. But instead, Jalan-Kalrock has started blaming banks for the delay, which has raised doubts on their intentions," the first source added.

Employees take hit

Moneycontrol on November 18 reported that Jet Airways has temporarily docked the salaries of some of its staff by up to 50 percent, and sent some on leave without pay. Sources in the know added that the changes are effective December 1.

One individual aware of the on-going discussions told Moneycontrol that almost half the staff is not impacted by these changes. "Even Sanjiv Kapoor (Jet Airways CEO) has agreed to take a substantial pay cut," the individual said.

On November 18, CNBCTV-18 had reported that Jet Airways had sent 60 percent of its employees, including senior managers, on leave without pay.