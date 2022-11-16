Jet Airways' lenders likely to oppose JK consortium in court, not satisfied with resolution plan

Jet Airways suspended operations in 2019, following bankruptcy (Representative image/PTI)

Lenders of grounded-carrier Jet Airways are likely to oppose the Jalan-Kalrock consortium in court, as they are not satisfied with the resolution plan proposed by it, sources told CNBC TV-18 on November 16.

The JK consortium had reportedly informed lenders in last meeting that it would not be make additional payments for PF and gratuity dues of over Rs 250 crore.

The JK consortium has moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to seek control of the airline. The tribunal, which will hear the case from November 29 onwards, has sought a reply from the State Bank of India (SBI)-led consortium of lenders, CNBC TV-18 reported.

The panel monitoring Jet Airways' insolvency case has put on hold the airline's monetisation plan amid the impasse between the JK consortium and the lenders, it added.

Also Read | Kalrock Capital says raids on Florian Fritsch will not impact Jet Airways' revival

Jalan-Kalrock, in response to the apprehensions raised by the lenders, told CNBC TV-18 that the consortium has "already deposited Rs 150 crore" with the lenders.

There is "absolutely no delay from the consortium", it added, further noting that the JK consortium has committed to pay employees and workmen of Jet Airways Rs 52 crore towards settlement subject to a maximum of Rs 475 crore.

The consortium also said that all conditions precedent for the resolution plan were completed on May 20, 2022, and necessary filings were made before the NCLT on May 21. Since then, it has been "chasing lenders" through multiple written communication to infuse funds in Jet Airways and implement the plan, CNBC TV-18 reported the consortium as saying.