Yatharth Hospital raises Rs 206 crore via anchor book ahead of IPO

Yatharth Hospital IPO

Noida-based hospital chain Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services has raised Rs 205.96 crore via anchor book on July 25 ahead of its IPO opening.

In its filing to exchanges, the company said it has finalised allocation of 68,65,506 equity shares to 18 anchor investors at an issue price of Rs 300 per share.

Marquee investors that participated in the anchor book included ICICI Prudential, Nippon Life, HDFC Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Trustee, Bandhan Mutual Fund, HSBC Global Investment Funds, SBI Life Insurance, Troo Capital, Carnelian Capital, BNP Paribas Arbitrage, Goldman Sachs, Max Life Insurance, Kotak Mahindra Life, and Jupiter India Fund.

Yatharth Hospital, which operates three super-speciality hospitals located in Delhi-NCR and one multi-speciality hospital in Madhya Pradesh, will open its public issue for subscription between July 26 and July 28, with a price band of Rs 285-300 per share.

The hospital chain is planning to mobilise Rs 686.55 crore at an upper price band via public issue. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 490 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 65.51 lakh equity shares by promoters Vimla Tyagi, Prem Narayan Tyagi and Neena Tyagi.

The fresh issue proceeds will be utilised for repaying debts, capital expenditure for hospitals, and funding inorganic growth initiatives.

Half of the offer is reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), 15 percent for high-networth individuals (HNIs) and the remaining 35 percent for retail investors.