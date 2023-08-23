Vishnu Prakash R Punglia raises Rs 91.77 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia raises Rs 91.77 crore from anchor investors

Rajasthan-based infrastructure company Vishnu Prakash R Punglia has mobilised Rs 91.77 crore via anchor book on August 23, ahead of IPO opening.

A total of 13 foreign investors and domestic institutions participated in the anchor book round including Quant Mutual Fund, Max Life Insurance Company, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company, Societe Generale, Minerva Emerging Opportunities Fund, Copthall Mauritius Investment, and BNP Paribas Arbitrage.

The construction company in its filing to exchanges said it has finalised the allocation of 92.7 lakh equity shares to anchor investors, at Rs 99 per share.

"Out of total allocation to anchor investors, 25.05 lakh shares were allocated to a domestic mutual fund through a total of five schemes," the company said.

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia, a focused player in water supply projects, will open its initial public offering on August 24, with a price band of Rs 94-99 per share. The public issue of Rs 308.88 crore comprises only a fresh issue of 3.12 crore equity shares.

The net issue proceeds will be utilised mainly for the purchase of equipment amounting to Rs 62.18 crore, and working capital requirements of Rs 150 crore, besides general corporate purposes.

The offer will close on August 28.