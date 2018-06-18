App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2018 05:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Subscribe to Fine Organics Industries Ltd: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its report on Fine Organics Industries Ltd. The research firm has recommended to "Subscribe " the IPO in its research report as on June 18, 2018.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

In-house R&D, niche chemistry with limited competition!

One of the key USP at FOIL is its R&D capability and technical prowess in plant designing and consequent capacity addition. FOIL claims to have increased its capacity at 1/8th cost of best available technology. Therefore, such high capital costs of imported technology coupled with long gestation period of customer approvals deter a new entrant and provide a strong entry barrier for the industry. FOIL is the largest manufacturer of oleo-chemicals based additives in India and one of the only few in the world thereby operating in the limited competition landscape.

Valuation and Outlook
Available at 3.0x MCap/sales & 30x P/E (FY18E); recommend SUBSCRIBE

At the upper price band of | 783, FOIL is available at MCap/sales of ~3.0x and P/E of ~30x on FY18 numbers (annualised given 9MFY18 numbers). FOIL possess healthy balance sheet with Net Debt: Equity at 0.1x, average NWC days ~70 days and robust return ratios profile (FY17 RoE at 25%). We advise SUBSCRIBE on FOIL for long-term perspective .

For all IPO stories, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

related news

Read More
First Published on Jun 18, 2018 05:10 pm

tags #Fine Organics Industries Ltd #ICICI Direct #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO - Upcoming Issues #IPO Broker Analysis #subscribe

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.