MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Understand how derivatives can give you advantages over cash flows. Register now.
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Sapphire Foods IPO: KFC operator subscribed 79% on Day 2, retail portion booked 4.11 times

Sapphire Foods IPO | The company plans to raise Rs 2,073 crore through its initial public offering that is entirely an offer-for-sale by promoters and investors

Moneycontrol News
November 10, 2021 / 01:59 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The initial public offering of Sapphire Foods, which operates KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants, received bids for 76.56 lakh equity shares against an IPO size of 96.63 lakh equity shares, a subscription of 79 percent on November 10, the second day of bidding.

Retail investors remained at the forefront, subscribing 4.11 times the portion reserved for them. Qualified institutional investors have, so far, bid for only 2 percent of their quota of shares, while non-institutional investors bought 13 percent shares of their portion.

Sapphire Foods’ offer saw 49 percent subscription on the first day of bidding.

The company plans to raise Rs 2,073 crore through IPO that is entirely an offer-for-sale by promoters and investors. The offer closes November 11.

The price band has been fixed at Rs 1,120-1,180 a share. Anchor investors invested Rs 933 crore in the company at the upper price band.

Close

Related stories

“At the higher price band of Rs 1,180, the issue is valued at P/S (price-to-sales) of 7.4x which is discount to peers (Devyani International at P/S of 14.8x and peer average P/S of 12.8x. While valuation seems reasonable compared to peers, we are concerned about business profitability due to higher likelihood of continuing incurring losses in the coming fiscals,” said Choice Broking which assigned "subscribe with caution" rating to the issue.

The company has short operating history as it started franchise operations with YUM brands in 2015, the brokerage said.

Also read: KFC, Pizza Hut operator Sapphire Foods IPO: 10 things to know before subscribing

Sapphire Foods collaborated with YUM Brands in 2015 which operates brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell brands globally in over 150 countries. With the franchise agreement with YUM, the company now has non-exclusive rights to operate restaurants under three of YUM’s leading brands, namely the KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell brands.

Food services market in India is projected to record a CAGR of 8 percent to Rs 6,21,100 crore during FY20-FY25.

“The QSR (quick service restaurant) channel is expected to lead the food services sector in terms of sales value and transactions. With the strong demand drivers for food services sector, there would remain abundant growth opportunities for QSR player in the country,” Choice Broking said.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #IPO - Issues Open #Sapphire Foods India
first published: Nov 10, 2021 10:20 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.