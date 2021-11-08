MARKET NEWS

English
IPO

KFC operator Sapphire Foods mobilises Rs 932.96 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Sapphire Foods IPO | Among others, ICICI Prudential, Sundaram MF, IIFL Special Opportunities Fund, Bajaj Alliance Life Insurance, HDFC MF, Kotak MF, and Reliance General Insurance also invested in the company through the anchor book.

Moneycontrol News
November 08, 2021 / 11:17 PM IST
 
 
KFC and Pizza Hut operator Sapphire Foods on November 8 mopped up Rs 932.96 crore from 53 anchor investors, ahead of its IPO opening.

The company in consultation with merchant bankers has finalised allocation of 79,06,473 equity shares to anchor investors, at a price of Rs 1,180 per equity share, as per the BSE filing.

Marquee investors who participated in the anchor book were the Government of Singapore, Monetary Authority of Singapore, Fidelity Funds, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Crestwood Capital Master Fund, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board, Carmignac Portfolio, HSBC, Societe Generale, Morgan Stanley, Segantii India, and Affin Hwang.

Among others, ICICI Prudential, Sundaram MF, IIFL Special Opportunities Fund, Bajaj Alliance Life Insurance, HDFC MF, Kotak MF, and Reliance General Insurance also invested in the company through the anchor book.

Sapphire Foods, one of the YUM's franchisee operators in the Indian subcontinent, is planning to raise Rs 2,073 crore through a public issue that is entirely an offer for sale by promoters and investors.

Promoters -- QSR Management Trust and Sapphire Foods Mauritius, and investors -- WWD Ruby, Amethyst, AAJV Investment Trust, Edelweiss Crossover Opportunities Fund, and Edelweiss Crossover Opportunities Fund-Series II -- will offload their stakes via offer for sale.

The offer will open for subscription on November 9 and will close on November 11, 2021.
Tags: #IPO - Issues Open #Sapphire Foods
first published: Nov 8, 2021 11:17 pm

