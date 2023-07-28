Quadria Capital-backed Concord Biotech IPO opens on August 4: Key things to watch out

Concord Biotech IPO comprises only an offer for sale of 2.09 crore equity shares by Helix Investment Holdings

Biotechnology firm Concord Biotech is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) for subscription on August 4, which would be the second public issue opening next week after SBFC Finance.

The public issue comprises only an offer for sale (OFS) of 2.09 crore equity shares by Helix Investment Holdings Pte Limited, the private fund operated by Quadria Capital.

The Ahmedabad-based pharma company, which is backed by private equity firm Quadria Capital and the late veteran investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's firm Rare Enterprises, will close its public issue on August 8.

The anchor book will be launched for a day on August 3, a day before the issue opening.

Moneycontrol was the first to report that Concord Biotech is expected to launch IPO with a size of Rs 1,500-1,600 crore in early August and is targeting a valuation between $950 million and $1 billion.

(This is a developing story, please follow for more updates)