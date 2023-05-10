JSW Infrastructure files draft IPO papers with Sebi to raise Rs 2,800 crore

JSW

JSW Infrastructure Ltd has filed a draft red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise around Rs 2,800 crore through an initial public offering. The entire IPO will be a pure fresh issue.

The proceeds from the Rs 880-crore public issue will be used to invest in its arm JSW Dharamtar Port Pvt Ltd and JSW Jaigarh Port Ltd for repayment of their debt. As of December 2022, JSW Dharamtar Port has a total debt of Rs 4303.90 crore.

JM Financial, Axis Capital, Credit Suisse, Dam Capital Advisors, HSBC, ICICI Securities, Kotak Mahindra Capital, SBI Capital Markets are the lead managers to the issue.

The company will use part of the proceeds for investment in its arm JSW Jaigarh Port Ltd for financing its capital expenditure requirement for proposed expansion and upgrade. It will use Rs 868.03 crore for LPG Terminal project, Rs 59.40 crore will be used to set up an electric sub station, Rs 102.58 crore will be used to purchase and installation of dredger.

The firm will also use Rs 151.63 crore for investment in its arm JSW Mangalore Container Terminal Pvt Ltd for financing its capital expenditure requirement.

