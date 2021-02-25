English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
#Ep 5: The Consistent Compounders Show :Stay tuned to catch Saurabh Mukherjea in conversation with Sohini Andani, Fund Manager, SBI Mutual Fund.
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Heranba Industries IPO subscribed 8.24 times, HNIs portion booked 17 times on final day

Choice Broking assigned a "subscribe with caution" rating for Heranba Industries issue, saying the demand valuation is stretched.

Moneycontrol News
February 25, 2021 / 01:03 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The public issue of Heranba Industries, a crop protection chemicals manufacturer, has got a good response considering its high return ratios,  dominance in the pyrethroids segment and a strong balance sheet with negligible long-term debt.

The offer had been subscribed 8.24 times by noon on February 25, the final day of bidding, as it received bids for 5.74 crore equity shares against an offer size of 69.81 lakh equity shares, the subscription data available on the exchanges shows.

The non-institutional investors were at the forefront, with their reserved portion subscribed 17.12 times and that of qualified institutional buyers 2.77 times. Retail investors had bid 7.55 times more against the portion set aside for them.

The Gujarat-based Heranba Industries aims to raise Rs 625.2 crore through the public issue, which comprises a fresh issue of Rs 60 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 565.2 crore by promoters. The company will use fresh issue proceeds for its working capital requirements, while the offer for sale money will go to promoters.

MTAR Technologies fixes IPO price band at Rs 574-575, to raise Rs 596.4 crore

Close

Related stories

The shareholding of promoters, after the public issue, will be reduced to 74 percent from 98.8 percent.

The company manufactures intermediates, technicals and formulations and is one of the leading domestic producers of synthetic pyrethroids like cypermethrin, alphacypermethrin, deltamethrin, permitherin, lambda cyhalothrin etc, with a 19.5 percent market share. Its range includes insecticides, herbicides, fungicides and public health products for pest control.

"Heranba brought the issue at P/E multiple of approximately 25x at the higher end of the price band of Rs 626-627 per share on FY20 PAT basis.

The company, being one of the leading domestic producers of synthetic pyrethroids, has shown strong financial performance," Hem Securities said.

Heranba Industries IPO: Should you subscribe?

The company was in the process of developing two fungicides, two herbicides and an insecticide for exclusive sale to the European markets, the brokerage said. "Therefore looking after all above, we find that company with its current strong fundamentals has bright future prospects. Hence, we recommend investors to subscribe to the issue for the short and long term," it added.

Heranba had a positive operating cash flow over FY18-20, which increased by 2.2 percent CAGR to Rs 54.21 crore in FY20. The average operating cash flow during the period was around Rs 64.62 crore. Average RoIC and RoE stood at 35.6 percent and 31.1 percent, respectively, over FY18-20. The company paid a dividend in the last three years, with an average dividend payout of around 6.7 percent over FY18-20.

For H1 FY21, the company has reported a 23.3 percent YoY higher topline to Rs 618.34 crore. EBITDA and PAT margin stood at 16.1 percent and 10.7 percent, respectively.

"We feel that the improvement in the profitability is not sustainable and is mainly linked to COVID-19 pandemic induced low-cost structure. We forecast an 18.7 percent CAGR rise in topline over FY20-23 to Rs 1,591.5 crore in FY23E. EBITDA and PAT margin are expected to contract by 60bps and 55bps, respectively, to 13 percent and 9.7 percent in FY23 as compared to a level of 13.6 percent and 10.3 percent in FY20," said Choice Broking. It assigned a "subscribe with a caution" rating for the issue as it feels the demand valuation is too stretched.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Heranba Industries #IPO - Issues Open
first published: Feb 25, 2021 12:18 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk | 'Tech issues cannot be completely avoided given the technological environment'

D-Street Talk | 'Tech issues cannot be completely avoided given the technological environment'

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.