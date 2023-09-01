Basilic Fly Studio raises Rs 16.91 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Basilic Fly Studio raises Rs 16.91 crore from anchor investors

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Chennai-based Basilic Fly Studio has mobilised Rs 16.91 crore via anchor book on August 31, ahead of its initial public offering. The offer will open for subscription on September 1.

Four investors participated in the anchor book, a part of qualified institutional buyers (QIB), included Rajasthan Global Securities, LRSD Securities, Saint Capital Fund, and Silver Stallion.

The company in its filing to the exchange said in consultation with merchant bankers, it has finalised allocation of 17.43 lakh equity shares to anchor investors at offer price of Rs 97 per share.

Rajasthan Global Securities has received 13.3 lakh shares, while Saint Capital Fund and Silver Stallion purchased 1.03 lakh shares each.

The visual effects (VFX) studio intends to mop up Rs 66.35 crore via the maiden public issue of 68.40 lakh shares at upper price band.

The offer comprises a fresh issue of 62.4 lakh shares and an offer for sale of 6 lakh shares by the promoters Balakrishnan and Yogalakshmi S.

Also read: CPS Shapers IPO sees stellar response from investors, subscribed 236.67 times on final day

Of the total issue, 10.26 lakh shares have been reserved for the market maker. Excluding the market maker portion, the net issue stands at 58.14 lakh equity shares. Half of the net offer is reserved for QIB, 15 percent for high networth individuals and the remaining 35 percent for retail investors.

The price band for the issue, which closes on September 5, has been fixed at Rs 92-97 per share.

Basilic Fly Studio is going to set up a studio or facility in Hyderabad and Salem, add infrastructure to Chennai and Pune facilities, invest in subsidiaries in London and Vancouver. The remaining funds will be utilised for general corporate purposes and issue expenses.

Click Here To Read All IPO News