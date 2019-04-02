App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

Investors convinced of 'certainty of investment returns' in Indian real estate: Experts

Foreign funds, including sovereign and pension funds, are looking at investment in India, following recent investments by Canadian Pension Fund, Qatar-funds, GIC and Temasek of Singapore, said Sanjay Dutt, Chairman of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry Real Estate Committee.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Investors are convinced of a strong certainty on returns on their investments from the real estate in India as the positive but disruptive policies have resulted in transparencies, according to industry executives.

Foreign funds, including sovereign and pension funds, are looking at investment in India, following recent investments by Canadian Pension Fund, Qatar-funds, GIC and Temasek of Singapore, said Sanjay Dutt, Chairman of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry Real Estate Committee.

"Now we have the right policies in place," said Dutt, pointing out that developers have track records to show, investors can understand the regulatory and taxation environments, study demand and work out currency risks.

Investors can make an informed decision and hedge their dollar to manage currency risks, he said of the system that is being shaped up by the policies such as the Real Estate Regulatory Act and the Goods and Services Tax, among others.

related news

"A lot of investors are now convinced that there is a certainty of investment returns in India and potentially higher returns given the risk of emerging market and certainty has become more stronger because of this ability to make an informed decision," said Dutt, who is leading a FICCI Real Estate delegation in a series of meetings with Singapore-based investors from April 1-3, 2019.

However, India's massive infrastructure development including real estate cannot be funded through internal resources. Foreign investment is required, added Dutt, also the Managing Director and CEO of Tata Realty & Infrastructure Ltd.

"After RERA and GST implementation, all developers are working in corporate-style with no delays in delivery of projects. This gives the banks the confidence to extend loans," added Mohit Goel, chief executive of The OMAXE and part of the delegation.

In about three years, when RERA and GST are absolutely streamlined and dealings are made "very transparent", banks will start funding developers' land acquisitions, believes Goel.

He sees the real estate industry in a strong position in the coming decade, with 10-12 developers in each of the country's four zones – north, east, west and south.

Over 80 per cent of the real estate industry has consolidated, shaken by the positive but disruptive policies such as RERA and GST, according to Goel.

"The land owners are now approaching developers for a very attractive venture models which make it asset-light for developers," added Getamber Anand, chairman and managing director of ATS Infrastructure Ltd.

"Price of land has rationalised over the last five years because of these disruption and changes by the policies," he said of the industry's biggest challenge in gathering good quality land for commercial, residential and industrial developments.

"I see businesses taking off very aggressively. We are in the election year and if we get a very stable government which we are expecting, the business will boom for the next 10 year," he said after addressing investors on "Opportunities in Indian Real Estate" on Monday.

Anand urged foreign investors to partner with the right developer as 100% FDI is allowed in the Indian real estate.

"I would advise funds to do a due diligence on their promoter. More than feasibility of the project, you must see the blood line of the promoter," stressed Anand, also a member of the FICCI delegation.

The industry has begun to see serious equity infusion by foreign funds, he said, calling on other institutions to start dialogue with “the people they think they like to partner with for the next 10 years”.

"The next 10 years will be a golden period for anybody who is associated with real estate in India," assured Anand who has spent over three decades in the real estate business.

"The public sector banks are flushed with capital and in a very healthy state. Funds are flushed with capital, but it is only that people are little skeptical about identifying the right partner to deploy money," said Anand.

But he called on banks and financial institutions to review their lending rates which varies from 12-15 per cent from Banks and Non-Banking Financing Service companies.

"We want it down to a single digit at around 9 per cent," he said of the need to support developers as pace of development accelerates.

The investors meet and delegation visit was organized by FICCI and Enterprise Singapore, a state agency promoting Singapore investors globally.
First Published on Apr 2, 2019 02:08 pm

tags #Business #Companies #investment #Real Estate

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Malaika Arora Oozes Elegance in a Stunning White Bow Dress

PM Modi Rousing Communal Tension in India: CPI(M) Writes to EC

PUBG Chief Creator Will Not Make PUBG 2, To Experiment With Other Genr ...

African Great Yaya Toure Wants Football Authorities to Be More Proacti ...

Cracking Down on Pro-BJP And Pro-Congress Pages Shows Facebook is Not ...

Deve Gowda Alleges Modi Trying to Make India a ‘Hindu Rashtra’, As ...

Chandrashekhar Azad Challenges Mayawati to Prove 'BJP Mole' Accusation

AFSPA Withdrawn Partially from Nine Districts of Arunachal Pradesh

From AFSPA to Sedition to Defamation: Constitutional and Legal Tweaks ...

Rahul Gandhi releases Congress manifesto titled 'Will Deliver'; focuse ...

Why India badly needs a rupee liquidity framework – Part II

The fiscal math behind Congress' minimum income guarantee scheme 'NYAY ...

WhatsApp unveils 'Checkpoint Tipline', to curb fake news ahead of Lok ...

Why leading an airline in India requires unique management capabilitie ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends at new closing high, Nifty above 11,700; aut ...

HSBC bets big on Biocon, expects biosimilar sales to rise in US, EU ma ...

Buy Hero Motocorp & Tech Mahindra, says Gaurav Bissa of LKP Securities

Comfortable buying Nifty with a 1-2 year time frame, says BoB Capital

Rahul Gandhi says Congress 'open to more alliances', but uncertainty w ...

How coastal Karnataka was saffronised; part 1: Hedgewar sends emissary ...

Supreme Court strikes down RBI's 12 February circular on bankruptcy pr ...

Britain rejects Theresa May's Brexit plan again, Cabinet to hold marat ...

Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo on Stan Lee's final cameo, Reddit ...

Premier League: Arsenal move into third place after Aaron Ramsey, Alex ...

In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women with ...

Inside 'Baraf': The ice industry at Sassoon Docks which keeps Mumbai's ...

Apple iPhone 7 to now be 'Assembled in India' with OEM maker Wistron, ...

De De Pyaar De Trailer: Ajay Devgn evades question on Alok Nath and #M ...

IPL is on but Shah Rukh Khan catches up on some football with Mesut Oz ...

Soni Razdan gets bashed for her wish to have a meal in Pakistan, here ...

Forbes 30 under 30 Asia List features Indians Simarpreet Singh and Yas ...

De De Pyaar De Trailer: Ajay Devgn getting sandwiched between Tabu and ...

Rajinikanth and Mahendran: The friendship that gave rise to a phenomen ...

JOHN ABRAHAM: ON RAW AND WAR

Irrfan Khan papped at the airport and his face is uncovered

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin play a prank only to be slammed on so ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.