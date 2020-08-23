International flights on August 23: Here are the flights operated by Air India under Vande Bharat Mission

The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 3,923 repatriation flights were operated by the Air India Group under the Vande Bharat Mission till August 21, carrying over 5.18 lakh passengers. Of these, 1,965 were inbound flights carrying 3.58 lakh passengers and 1,958 were outbound flights with 1.59 lakh fliers.

The mission is currently in its Phase 5 which will continue until September 1.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Here is the repatriation international flights schedule for August 23:

Air India repatriation schedule for August 23: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

AI 0161: DELHI 02:45 to LONDON 07:30AI 0187: DELHI 02:45 to TORONTO 07:15AI 1143: DELHI 03:30 to VANCOUVER 07:00AI 0921: MUMBAI 12:05 to RIYADH 14:05

AI 1961: DELHI 14:25 to KUWAIT 16:15

Air India repatriation schedule for August 23: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

AI 0307: NARITA 11:00 to DELHI 16:45AI 0307: DELHI 17:45 to CHENNAI 20:45AI 0922: RIYADH 15:05 to MUMBAI 21:40AI 0162: LONDON 09:45 to DELHI 22:50AI 1962: KUWAIT 17:15 to DELHI 23:45AI 0922: MUMBAI 22:40 to VISAKHAPATNAM 00:20 (next day)AI 0188: TORONTO 12:15 to DELHI 12:15 (next day)

AI 1144: VANCOUVER 10:15 to DELHI 14:45 (next day)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for August 23: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

IX 1450: Abu Dhabi 13:05 to Madurai 18:45IX 1116: Abu Dhabi 15:45 to Delhi 20:50IX 1938: Abu Dhabi 17:00 to Hyderabad 22:30IX 1638: Abu Dhabi 11:00 to Vijayawada 16:40IX 1540: Dubai 11:30 to Thiruvananthapuram 17:10IX 1344: Dubai 12:25 to Kozhikode 18:05IX 1540: Dubai 14:50 to Thiruvananthapuram 20:30IX 1612: Dubai 16:50 to Tiruchirappalli 22:30IX 1744: Dubai 18:30 to Kannur 23:40IX 1412: Dubai 20:00 to Kochi 01:20 (next day)IX 1814: Sharjah 14:00 to Mangaluru 19:05IX 1636: Dubai 12:30 to Vijayawada 18:15IX 1118: Muscat 12:30 to Delhi 17:00IX 1376: Bahrain 12:35 to Kozhikode 19:25IX 1681: Singapore 18:25 to Tiruchirappalli 20:10

IX 1244: Doha 13:15 to Mumbai 19:20

Air India Express repatriation schedule for August 23: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

IX 1419: Kochi 9:35 to Abu Dhabi 12:05IX 1115: Jaipur 13:00 to Abu Dhabi 14:45IX 1937: Hyderabad 13:25 to Abu Dhabi 16:00IX 1637: Chennai 7:15 to Abu Dhabi 10:00IX 1141: Delhi 8:25 to Dubai 10:30IX 1343: Kozhikode 9:00 to Dubai 11:25IX 1539: Thiruvananthapuram 12:10 to Dubai 14:50IX 1611: Tiruchirappalli 13:15 to Dubai 15:50IX 1743: Bengaluru 15:00 to Dubai 17:30IX 1411: Kochi 16:40 to Dubai 19:00IX 1813: Mangaluru 11:00 to Sharjah 13:00IX 1635: Chennai 8:40 to Dubai 11:30IX 1117: Delhi 9:50 to Muscat 11:30IX 1375: Kozhikode 9:45 to Bahrain 11:35IX 1682: Tiruchirappalli 10:30 to Singapore 17:25

IX 1243: Mumbai 11:00 to Doha 12:15