International flights on August 23: Here are the flights operated by Air India under Vande Bharat Mission

International flights for repatriation: Check Vande Bharat flights leaving for and from India to bring back stranded Indians.
The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.
According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 3,923 repatriation flights were operated by the Air India Group under the Vande Bharat Mission till August 21, carrying over 5.18 lakh passengers. Of these, 1,965 were inbound flights carrying 3.58 lakh passengers and 1,958 were outbound flights with 1.59 lakh fliers.
The mission is currently in its Phase 5 which will continue until September 1.
Here is the repatriation international flights schedule for August 23:
Air India repatriation schedule for August 23: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)AI 0161: DELHI 02:45 to LONDON 07:30
AI 0187: DELHI 02:45 to TORONTO 07:15
AI 1143: DELHI 03:30 to VANCOUVER 07:00
AI 0921: MUMBAI 12:05 to RIYADH 14:05
AI 1961: DELHI 14:25 to KUWAIT 16:15
Air India repatriation schedule for August 23: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)AI 0307: NARITA 11:00 to DELHI 16:45
AI 0307: DELHI 17:45 to CHENNAI 20:45
AI 0922: RIYADH 15:05 to MUMBAI 21:40
AI 0162: LONDON 09:45 to DELHI 22:50
AI 1962: KUWAIT 17:15 to DELHI 23:45
AI 0922: MUMBAI 22:40 to VISAKHAPATNAM 00:20 (next day)
AI 0188: TORONTO 12:15 to DELHI 12:15 (next day)
AI 1144: VANCOUVER 10:15 to DELHI 14:45 (next day)
Air India Express repatriation schedule for August 23: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)IX 1450: Abu Dhabi 13:05 to Madurai 18:45
IX 1116: Abu Dhabi 15:45 to Delhi 20:50
IX 1938: Abu Dhabi 17:00 to Hyderabad 22:30
IX 1638: Abu Dhabi 11:00 to Vijayawada 16:40
IX 1540: Dubai 11:30 to Thiruvananthapuram 17:10
IX 1344: Dubai 12:25 to Kozhikode 18:05
IX 1540: Dubai 14:50 to Thiruvananthapuram 20:30
IX 1612: Dubai 16:50 to Tiruchirappalli 22:30
IX 1744: Dubai 18:30 to Kannur 23:40
IX 1412: Dubai 20:00 to Kochi 01:20 (next day)
IX 1814: Sharjah 14:00 to Mangaluru 19:05
IX 1636: Dubai 12:30 to Vijayawada 18:15
IX 1118: Muscat 12:30 to Delhi 17:00
IX 1376: Bahrain 12:35 to Kozhikode 19:25
IX 1681: Singapore 18:25 to Tiruchirappalli 20:10
IX 1244: Doha 13:15 to Mumbai 19:20
Air India Express repatriation schedule for August 23: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)IX 1419: Kochi 9:35 to Abu Dhabi 12:05
IX 1115: Jaipur 13:00 to Abu Dhabi 14:45
IX 1937: Hyderabad 13:25 to Abu Dhabi 16:00
IX 1637: Chennai 7:15 to Abu Dhabi 10:00
IX 1141: Delhi 8:25 to Dubai 10:30
IX 1343: Kozhikode 9:00 to Dubai 11:25
IX 1539: Thiruvananthapuram 12:10 to Dubai 14:50
IX 1611: Tiruchirappalli 13:15 to Dubai 15:50
IX 1743: Bengaluru 15:00 to Dubai 17:30
IX 1411: Kochi 16:40 to Dubai 19:00
IX 1813: Mangaluru 11:00 to Sharjah 13:00
IX 1635: Chennai 8:40 to Dubai 11:30
IX 1117: Delhi 9:50 to Muscat 11:30
IX 1375: Kozhikode 9:45 to Bahrain 11:35
IX 1682: Tiruchirappalli 10:30 to Singapore 17:25
IX 1243: Mumbai 11:00 to Doha 12:15