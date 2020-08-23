172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|coronavirus-india-news-live-updates-statewise-tally-delhi-pune-mumbai-world-count-tracking-russian-covid-19-test-procedure-vaccine-covid-deaths-lockdown-unlock-news-5743351.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Aug 23, 2020 11:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Over 69,200 COVID-19 cases, 912 deaths reported in 24 hours

Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases have risen to 30.4 lakh. India’s COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 74.9 percent

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 153rd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 30,44,940 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 56,706 deaths. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 74.9 percent. 'Unlock 3.0' is underway. Globally, there have been over 2.30 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 7.98 lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here:
Read More
Read Less

highlights

  • August 23, 2020 11:38 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE updates | South Korea reports biggest rise in cases since March

    South Korea reported its highest daily rise in novel coronavirus cases since early March today, as outbreaks continued to spread from a Seoul church and from political demonstrations its members had attended.

    The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) reported 397 new infections as of midnight Saturday, up from the previous day's 332 and marking more than a week of daily three-digit rises. That brings South Korea's total to 17,399 infections of the new coronavirus with 309 COVID-19 deaths, it said. (Input from Reuters)

  • August 23, 2020 11:17 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Pakistan LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pakistan have risen to 2,92,600, according to Dawn. This figure includes patients who have recovered (2,75,317) and the death toll in the country which stands at 6,234.

  • August 23, 2020 11:04 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Telangana LIVE updates | Telangana reports 11 deaths, 2,384 new COVID-19 cases

    Telangana logged 2,384 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the states tally to 1.04 lakh the government said today. The death toll rose to 755 with 11 more COVID-19 fatalities, a state government bulletin said, providing data as of 8.00 pm yesterday.

    The total number of people who recovered from the infectious disease so far was 80,586, while 22,908 were under treatment.

  • August 23, 2020 10:45 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | India’s COVID-19 vaccine may be available by end of 2020: Union Health Minister

    Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan has said that India's first vaccine against COVID-19 could be available by the end of 2020.

    Inaugurating a 10-bed hospital at the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF)’s 8th Battalion Centre in GhaziabadUttar Pradesh, the health minister said that work is currently progressing on three vaccine candidates. All vaccine candidates are in advanced stages of trials and one of them is in the third phase of human trials, Harsh Vardhan said.

    Read more here

  • August 23, 2020 10:04 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that 3,52,92,220 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the country till yesterday (August 22). Of these, 8,01,147 were tested yesterday.

  • August 23, 2020 09:52 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | As many as 69,239 new COVID-19 cases and 912 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Union Health Ministry. India’s COVID-19 recovery rate now stands at 74.9 percent.

  • August 23, 2020 09:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | India’s 5 worst-affected states:

    Maharashtra: 6,71,942 (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)
    Tamil Nadu: 3,73,410
    Andhra Pradesh: 3,45,216
    Karnataka: 2,71,876
    Uttar Pradesh: 1,82,453

    (Source: Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as of 9.35 am on August 23)

  • August 23, 2020 09:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: Reported active COVID-19 cases in India now stand at 7,07,668. As many as 22,80,566 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far, the Union Health Ministry has said in its latest update.

  • August 23, 2020 09:22 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: The death toll in India due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has risen to 56,706, the Union Health Ministry has said.

  • August 23, 2020 09:19 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 30,44,940, according to the latest update from the Union Health Ministry. This number includes cases involving foreign nationals, patients who have recovered and the death toll.

