Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Over 69,200 COVID-19 cases, 912 deaths reported in 24 hours

Coronavirus LIVE updates | South Korea reports biggest rise in cases since March

South Korea reported its highest daily rise in novel coronavirus cases since early March today, as outbreaks continued to spread from a Seoul church and from political demonstrations its members had attended.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) reported 397 new infections as of midnight Saturday, up from the previous day's 332 and marking more than a week of daily three-digit rises. That brings South Korea's total to 17,399 infections of the new coronavirus with 309 COVID-19 deaths, it said. (Input from Reuters)