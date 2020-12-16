'Instagram Lite' to be tested to India, available in regional languages

Representative Image (Reuters)

Photo and video sharing app Instagram on December 15 stated that it is extending the testing of Instagram Lite to India. The move is aimed at reaching out to people who are currently not familiar with the app.

Earlier in 2020, Facebook's photo and video sharing app conducted a research study in India. It showed that a major barrier to attractiveness and comprehension of new products was 'compromised internet experience' due to heavy apps and low memory phones.

India has emerged as Instagram's crucial market, says CEO Adam Mosseri

Explaining the difference between Instagram and Instagram Lite, the firm stated that though the experience is similar, features like Reels, Shopping and IGTV are not supported in the Instagram Lite app.

In India, the Instagram Lite app will be available in Bangla, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu languages for users' enhanced experience.

Eying mentorship opportunities and providing collaboration with content creaters, the firm also announced the second version of ‘Born on Instagram'.

Instagram VP Vishal Shah mentioned that India has been a testing ground for innovation and cited the examples of its features like Reels, the Reels tab and Live Rooms.

"With the test of Instagram Lite, and the next edition of Born on Instagram, we’re aiming to democratise expression and creativity for a greater number of people in India. We’re also hoping to gain valuable insights before a global rollout of Instagram Lite," Economic Times quoted Shah as saying.

Meanwhile, Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri said India has emerged as one of Instagram's most important markets worldwide.

"We have spent a lot more time trying to make sure our Android app is at parity with our iOS app. Obviously, Android is very prevalent in India. We have seen an amazing amount of energy and creativity from the Indian creator ecosystem," Mosseri said at the Facebook Fuel for India 2020 event on December 15.

Mosseri maintained that his platform is addressing the concerns of harassment and bullying on social media platforms. The company added the 'Shadowban' feature which helps it take down content by users violating its community guidelines focusing on safety, nudity and violence.