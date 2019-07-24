App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2019 07:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

IndiGo to renew policy on related party transactions: Sources

Under the new policy, external advice would be sought for RPTs that are worth over Rs 2 crore and bidding process would be mandatory for any such contracts, the sources said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

InterGlobe Aviation’s Board July 24 approved a new policy on related party transactions, according to sources, amid promoters battling over governance issues.

Following Rakesh Gangwal’s letter to market regulator SEBI underlining concerns about alleged corporate governance lapses at the company, the altercation between co-promoters - - Rahul Bhatia and Gangwal came out in public domain. The allegations have been refuted by Bhatia camp.

Sources said the policy on related party transactions (RPTs) was approved by the board unanimously.

Close

The company's board -- which has six members, including Gangwal and Bhatia -- met for two days on July 19 and 20.

related news

Under the new policy, external advice would be sought for RPTs that are worth over Rs 2 crore and bidding process would be mandatory for any such contracts, the sources said.

Further, any changes in RPTs would have to be unanimously approved by the company's independent directors, they added.

RPTs involving Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises was one of the issues flagged by Gangwal in his letter. A decision has also been taken to expand the strength of the board to up to ten members, including four independent directors.

Sources said Bhatia group would nominate five members to the board, including the Chief Executive Officer.

InterGlobe Aviation is the parent of the country's largest airline IndiGo.

The sources claimed the issues between the co-promoters stand resolved and the the company is on growth path.

While acknowledging that what has happened was unfortunate, the sources exuded confidence that the company would emerge stronger.

The board of directors has decided to amend the Articles of Association (AoA) for expanding the board by up to a maximum of 10 members, including four independent directors, the company said in a regulatory filing on Sunday.

"The said amendment of the articles will be subject to approval of the shareholders at the forthcoming annual general meeting of the company," it had said.

Generally, an AoA pertains to internal rules governing a company.
First Published on Jul 24, 2019 07:00 pm

tags #Business #Interglobe Aviation #Market news #SEBI

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.