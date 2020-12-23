IndiGo recovering from COVID-19 aviation 'carnage', may start rehiring

Representative Image

India’s biggest airline IndiGo may soon start rehiring as the domestic services are likely to return to pre-pandemic levels by January or February, recovering from the coronavirus "carnage”, Chief Executive Officer Ronojoy Dutta has said.

"Doom and gloom is off the table and we are recovering pretty nicely, especially domestically,” Bloomberg quoted Dutta as saying.

Also read: Indigo partners with car rental company Urban Drive

"The recovery in international capacity will take longer due to quarantines and virus flareups in places such as the UK but the airline is hoping it will be back to normal levels by the end of 2021," Dutta added.

The private airliner, operated by InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, has close to 730 Airbus SE A320neo planes on order and had laid off about 10 percent of its staff amid the pandemic-driven slowdown. Now, the carrier sees “a lot of room” for growth in international operations, especially for routes of about six hours duration that can be served by single-aisle narrowbody aircraft.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"We are anxious to get back into the international game in a big way and we have lots of plans for rapid growth," the business website quoted Dutta as saying.

IndiGo, which operates 1,500 flights a day, has as its primary hub at IGI Airport, Delhi. The airline has over 250 aircraft. In October 2019, IndiGo ordered 300 Airbus A320neo aircraft worth Rs 2.3 lakh crore. The firm is also in early discussion with engine manufacturers for planes due for delivery from 2024.

In August 2020, IndiGo announced a share sale to bring in as much as Rs 40 billion. Dutta, however, added that he was keen and focused on reducing aviation costs and rapidly grow operations.