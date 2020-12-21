MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join on December 22 to learn ‘Why comprehensive insurance protection is an essential purchase’
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Indigo partners with car rental company Urban Drive

Passengers will be able to book this service using the airline's website, said its statement.

Moneycontrol News
December 21, 2020 / 01:25 PM IST
IndiGo | Company reported loss at Rs 1,194.8 crore in Q2FY21 against loss of Rs 1,062 crore, revenue dropped to Rs 2,740.9 crore from Rs 8,105 crore YoY. (Image: Reuters)

IndiGo | Company reported loss at Rs 1,194.8 crore in Q2FY21 against loss of Rs 1,062 crore, revenue dropped to Rs 2,740.9 crore from Rs 8,105 crore YoY. (Image: Reuters)

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

IndiGo announced on December 21 that it has partnered with car rental company Urban Drive so that passengers can book self-driven and chauffeur driver services across 60 cities in India.

Passengers will be able to book this service using the airline's website, said its statement.

"Through this collaboration, IndiGo customers will be able to book a chauffeur-driven cab service across 60 cities which are serving 42 airports on IndiGo domestic network: with options of hourly, intercity and airport transfer packages," it noted.

The additional benefits of booking through this collaboration would be that the passengers will not have to pay any waiting or cancellation charges for the service incase of delay or cancellation of their flights, the statement mentioned.

(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #Companies #IndiGo
first published: Dec 21, 2020 01:25 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccination will be voluntary, says Health Ministry; Moderna vaccine to get emergency use approval in US soon

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccination will be voluntary, says Health Ministry; Moderna vaccine to get emergency use approval in US soon

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.