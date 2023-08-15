IndiGo launches I-Day sale with up to 25% discount on flight bookings

IndiGo

Low-cost carrier IndiGo rolled out its Independence Day Unity sale today with a 25 percent discount on the base fare on select domestic and international flights.

"IndiGo extends its gesture of freedom to its passengers by offering up to 25 percent discount on the base fare for select domestic and international flights," the airline said in a press release.

The offer is valid for bookings made through the IndiGo application, website, as well as authorised travel agents.

The offer valid for August 15 only can be availed by using the 'INDIGO76' promo code on the IndiGo mobile application and website during the booking process.

On August 14, SpiceJet had announced its Independence Day sale like airfares starting from Rs 1,515, inclusive of all taxes, and complimentary flight voucher of Rs 2,000. Passengers will also get to select their preferred seats at Rs 15 only, the budget carrier said.

Read: SpiceJet lines up I-Day sale: From airfare starting at Rs 1,515 to seat selection at Rs 15

Airlines in India are looking to boost ticket sales after domestic passenger traffic dropped in the last two months.

Domestic air traffic fell 3.1 percent in July from June when the airlines ferried 1.24 crore passengers. Indian carrier served 1.21 crore passengers in July.

Air traffic dropped for the second straight month after it fell 5.5 percent in June compared to May when airlines carried 1.32 crore passengers.