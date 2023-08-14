SpiceJet lines up I-Day sale: From airfare starting at Rs 1,515 to seat selection at Rs 15

These offers are available for booking between August 14-August 20 and the sale offer is only valid during the travel period from August 15 2023 to March 30, 2024.

SpiceJet has lined up Independence Day goodies like airfares starting from Rs 1,515, inclusive of all taxes, and complimentary flight voucher of Rs 2,000.

Passengers will also get to select their preferred seats at Rs 15 only, the budget carrier said.

These offers are available for booking between August 14 and 20 and the sale offer is only valid during the travel period from August 15, 2023 to March 30, 2024.

More about the sale:

- Sale offer is available only on select domestic, direct, one-way flights

- Limited seats are available under this offer on first-come, first-served basis

- Bookings made under sale fare are refundable with applicable cancellation charges

- Offer cannot be combined with any other offer

- Booking shall be done during the 'offer period' (both dates inclusive)

- Sale fare will be available across the SpiceJet network, including website, m-site, mobile app, reservations and select travel agents

