App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2019 05:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

India's GDP likely to grow 5% this fiscal: SBI report

To combat the growth slowdown, Ecowrap suggested that "it is imperative that India adheres to no negative policy surprises" in sectors like telecom, power and NBFCs.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

An SBI reserach report that was published on November 12 sharply cut the country's GDP growth forecast to 5 percent for FY 2019-20 from the earlier projection of 6.1 percent.

The second quarter GDP growth rate is likely to slip to 4.2 percent on account of low automobile sales, deceleration in air traffic movements, flattening of core sector growth and declining investment in construction and infrastructure, according to Ecowrap -- the report from the Economic Research Department of State Bank of India (SBI).

The report, however, said the economic growth rate will pick up pace in 2020-21 to 6.2 percent.

Close

To propel economic growth, it said, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may go for "larger rate cuts" in December monetary policy review.

related news

Last month, while reducing the key policy rate (repo) by 25 basis points for the fifth time in a row, the RBI had also reduced its growth forecast to 6.1 percent for 2019-20 from 6.9 percent.

Meanwhile, the SBI research report said, "We are revising our GDP forecast for 2019-20 to 5 percent from 6.1 percent earlier."

India's GDP growth had dipped to about a six-year low of 5 percent in the first quarter of the fiscal.

"We expect Q2GDP growth at 4.2 percent. Our acceleration rate for 33 leading indicators at 85 percent in October 2018 is down to just 17 percent in September 2019, with such decline gaining traction from March 2019," the report said, while terming the decline in September IIP by 4.3 percent as "quite alarming".

Ecowrap further said that the growth rate in 2019-20 "should be looked" through the prism of synchronised global slowdown (countries have witnessed 22-716 basis point decline between June 2018 and June 2019, and India cannot be isolated!).

"India is also significantly lower in Economic Uncertainty Index when compared globally!

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 12, 2019 04:55 pm

tags #Business #Economy #India #SBI

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.