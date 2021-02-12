India’s 5G Challenge: All you need to know

With several countries rolling out fifth generation (5G) internet services that enable high speeds and improved network connection, India still lags in bringing the technology home. However, there have been indications that by the end of the current year or the beginning of 2022 India may see a rollout of 5G for specific users.

Why 5G?

In 2020, when everything came to a standstill due to the raging pandemic, the internet became the only way to connect with the new socially-distanced world.

In an era where work, leisure, communication and even education requires high speed internet, 5G can prove to be a boon. The benefits of 5G will extend not only to high download and upload speeds but also includes better network connectivity. The technology will enable the users to connect hi-tech devices including self-driving cars and will enhance the gaming experience by offering lower latency, which means a lesser delay in pressing the button on the remote and the desired action.

With networks being congested as the number of users increase, 5G has the capability to allow more devices to connect to a network and offer high download and upload speed. Currently, the fastest 4G mobile networks offer about 45Mbps (megabits per second) on average, while Qualcomm estimates that speeds would be 10 to 20 times faster with 5G, a BBC report said.

Global Progress

In April 2019, South Korea became the first country to launch a large-scale 5G network. By May 2020, 5G customers represented at least 10% of total mobile subscriptions in the country, according to Open Signal.

As American and European countries lead the way in setting up infrastructure for 5G, China has also launched a fully operational 5G network. According to the Global mobile Suppliers Association (GSA), 409 operators in 129 countries are investing in 5G technology as of November 2020. Another report by the same publication estimated that China will account for by far the largest number of 5G connections globally in 2025, at around 1.26 billion users. On the other hand, the United States of America is expected to have 51 percent of total connections on 5G by 2025.

"Operators in North America continue to be among the world leaders when it comes to 5G deployment and the region will reach 100 million 5G connections in 2022, driven by continued network investments from operators and the expanding range of 5G smartphones at varying price points," the report said. "By 2025, North America will have become the first region where 5G accounts for more than 50% of total connections."

Where does India stand?

In June 2019, Com­munic­ations, Electronics & Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad announced a 100-day deadline to begin 5G trials in India. He further said that the spectrum auction for 5G airwaves would be held in the same calendar year.

Evidently, that promise hasn't aged well. While the highly anticipated 5G is still in the planning phase, the first auction in about four years will kick off on March 1 for the fourth-generation (4G) mobile networks. The three big telcos - Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and Reliance Jio will reportedly participate in the auction.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology pulled up the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on Monday for the "unconscionably long delay” in auctioning of the spectrum and recommending that spectrum auction including auctioning of 3300 MHz to 3600 MHz be conducted at the earliest.

The committee also acknowledged the shortage of spectrum and the high prices. "Availability of 175 MHz only in 3300 MHz to 3600 MHz band will mean that approximately 50 MHz or so spectrum per operator could be allocated, which is far below the global average," it noted. The report further said that "not allocating the right amount of spectrum will not only deprive the customers of good quality of services but also lead to severe under-utilization of investment made as the equipment installed cannot be optimally utilized."

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) raised concerns over the high prices of the spectrum as compared to other countries. The association said the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) had recommended Rs. 492 crore per MHz as reserved price for spectrum in 3300 MHz to 3600 MHz for 5G, which is far higher than the auctioned spectrum price in other countries.

The report revealed that the comparison of unit pricing of 5G spectrum with other countries indicates that it is seven times costlier than the UK, 14 times costlier than Australia, 35 times costlier than Spain and 70 times costlier than Austria.

While Bharti Airtel also submitted its reservations for the "exorbitantly high" price range, Reliance Jio informed that it has developed its 5G technology using indigenous-developed network, hardware and technology components. In December 2020, Reliance Industries' chairman Mukesh Ambani had announced that his telecom company, Jio, would launch 5G technology in the second half of 2021.

The slow progress in India has raised fears that 5G will tread the same path as its predecessors 2G, 3G and 4G, which were delayed by 4 years, 10 years and 7 years respectively, as compared to its global execution. "It is very likely that after missing the 2G, 3G and 4G bus, India is going to miss on 5G opportunities, unless time-bound action is taken in core areas where governmental intervention is required," the 116-page-long report noted.

The recommendations include the usage of 4G in India for at least another five to six years, which justifies the upcoming auction set to take place next month.