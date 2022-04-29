Indian Family Business Awards 2021: Inland World Logistics wins best COVID response award

Representative image (Image: Shutterstock)

Inland World Logistics was conferred with the Best COVID Response award at Moneycontrol Pro’s Indian Family Business Awards 2021, held in Mumbai.

The company won the award on April 29 in the 'Super' category, comprising companies with annual revenues under Rs 1,000 crore.

The Kolkata-based logistics company managed to keep its operations running even after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, with its digital platform helping render essential services even during the nationwide lockdown.

The company also set up an oxygen plant in 2021 and was involved in boosting the transportation of oxygen tankers during the outbreak of the second wave of COVID-19 in India.

Inland World Logistics (formerly known as Inland Road Transport) has in the last two years successfully rendered essentials and other services while maintaining a steady top line, without laying off any manpower.

The company has served more than 1 lakh customers and has a presence across India and SAARC countries. It also claims to have successfully delivered Over Dimensional Cargo (ODC) Equipment to ISRO.

A leader in the logistics space, the company’s roots can be traced back to 1979, when it was started by Late Chunnilal Somani. Inland World Logistics has been nurtured by three generations of the family and is currently led by LN Somani and his three brothers.

The Inland Group, through its charitable institution Hiralal Chunnilal Somani Charitable Trust, and along with the Government of Rajasthan, has also developed a modern and utilitarian Trauma Centre in Bikaner, with a contribution of Rs 8 crore. The facility has been operational since 2014 and more than 7 lakh patients have been treated there over the past five years.

Over the last two years, the company’s revenues have witnessed a downward trend, falling from nearly Rs 1,200 crore in 2018-19 to around Rs 990 crore in 2020-21.





