India saw 18 million cyber attacks in first quarter of 2022: Google executive Royal Hansen

Google

India, in the first quarter of 2022, saw 18 million cyber-attacks and 200,000 threats a day, said Google's VP-Engineering for Privacy, Safety and Security.

Speaking at a select media briefing, Google’s Royal Hansen said, "In a way it has gotten to a level of activity, where it is not a question of if someone will be attacked, but how they will be prepared.”

Hansen also said that 30% of all transactions in India were digital, highest in the world. However, he feels that there's a flip side to it. Going digital doesn't necessarily mean that people are safe, bad guys take advantage of the same tools, Hansen said,

The executive said this on the sidelines of launching a broad, multi-pronged effort to protect people from online harm through an array of new programs, initiatives, collaborations, and investments in India.

One of the initiatives is a series of multi-city cybersecurity roadshows, to upscale 100,000 startups, developers, IT professions, to build safer apps, in all phases of development. Through this initiative Google also intends to help the public sector including banks

Recently, there has been a spate of cyber attacks in the country that has led to data breaches, attacks on critical infrastructure.

Taking a note of such attacks, the Indian government in April came out with cybersecurity directions. While these measures were enforced partially, they were not well received in many quarters of the industry.

Responding to a query on such regulations and the way forward, Hansen said, “We've seen countries that assume they can do this in one fell swoop without discussing and sort of building consensus.”

“This, I think, has oftentimes been more challenging for everyone involved. So I would encourage all countries to maintain an open dialogue, because the growth occurs... when you are kind of aiming for something that is dynamic as an ecosystem,” Hansen added.

Initiatives launched by Google

Meanwhile, during the second edition of Google’s Safer With Google event held in New Delhi on August 25, it announced the launch of:

- A cybersecurity upskilling program for approximately 100,000 developers, IT, and start-up professionals across the country.

- A multilingual user awareness campaign supported by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Digital India Corporation to encourage millions of internet users to adopt better practices for safer digital transactions.

- The first-ever digital safety-focused grants of a total of $2 Million (approx. INR 16 crores) from Google.org in India, to non profit organisations including Collective Good Foundation, Point Of View, and HelpAge India that aim to enable high-risk groups such as women, micro entrepreneurs, seniors, and the LGBTQIA+ community to leverage the opportunity of the internet with safety and confidence

Abhishek Singh, President & CEO, NeGD and MyGov, MD & CEO, Digital India Corporation said, “A cybersecure India is vital to achieve the transformational vision of Digital India – empowering every section of society and strengthening the country’s global stature as a nation, fast becoming a knowledge economy.

“As more and more citizens become included into the digital economy and derive the benefit of direct access to payments and transfer which are crucial to their progress and prosperity, we have been consciously creating infrastructure, capabilities, and programs that protect our citizens and our country from cyber threats,” he added.

Sanjay Gupta, VP & Country Head, Google India, said, “ We’re pleased that today, we are strengthening our efforts towards key immediate imperatives with the support of the Government, while partnering with the user, the industry, and the social sector.”

Saikat Mitra, Senior Director & Head of Trust & Safety, Google APAC, “As local threat vectors evolve, our focus is on strengthening our defences against these, through safety enhancements in our products, adapting our policies to prevent misuse of our platforms, and identifying and weeding out threats at the root cause.

“As we go forward, we will continue to double-down on these efforts, joining forces with industry bodies, regulators, civil society organisations, and law enforcement agencies to share our technology, insights, and experience,” he added.

Announcing the launch of the user awareness and community investments, Sapna Chadha, VP, Marketing, Google India & South-East Asia, said, “User awareness is one of the most effective defences against the machinations of bad actors and a powerful complement to our overall efforts in strengthening user safety.

“It is also a particularly important lever to make the internet more inclusive of women, senior citizens, language users, and LGBTQIA+ communities who can be vulnerable targets of these harms,” she added.