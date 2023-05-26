IMD to address media for long range monsoon forecast as El Nino threat looms

Prices of commodities sensitive to El Nino weather impacts, such as coffee, rice, palm oil, and natural rubber, need to be continuously watched

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) will hold a press conference on “Long Range Forecast for Southwest Monsoon 2023” at 12 pm on Friday (May 26). Dr DS Pai, Sc-G and Head EMRC (Environmental Monitoring Cell) and NWP IMD will address the press conference followed by an interaction with the media. Friday's press conference will give a clear picture on the weather pattern that India is likely to experience this monsoon, with the threat of El Niño looming large.

In April, the IMD predicted a normal monsoon this year despite the El Nino concerns. Plus, the weather department forecasted a 70-percent chance of El Nino occurring during the months of June, July, and August.

India experienced seven El Nino years between 2001 and 2020, with four of them resulting in droughts in 2003, 2005, 2009-10, and 2015-16.

Companies follow keenly

El Nino, which is the warming of the waters in the Pacific Ocean near South America, is linked to the weakening of monsoon winds and dry weather in India.

Additionally, companies across several industries such as aviation, sports, mining, and retail will be closely monitoring the weather prediction to help evaluate the expectations from this year’s monsoon.

The finance ministry in its monthly economic review mentioned that prices of commodities will be sensitive to El Nino weather impacts, with the likes of coffee, rice, palm oil, and natural rubber needing to be continuously watched. The ministry also added that despite an uncertainty in rainfall, the growth of crops is unlikely to suffer.

Earlier this week, the IMD, in its latest weather forecast, said that due to cyclonic pressure over eastern Uttar Pradesh, West Bihar and Telangana, many states are expected to receive rainfall in the coming days. It also predicted strong winds in many states over the course of the next five days.