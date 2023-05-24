IMD issues orange alert, predicts heavy rainfall, thunderstorm in these states till May 26

Rainfall with thunderstorm is very likely over northwest India from May 23 evening to May 26.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange alert for several states till May 26. The weather department in its forecast said heavy rainfall is expected in Jammu Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Uttarakhand, Punjab and south Haryana on May 24.

Further, east and northeast India will also experience enhanced rainfall and thunderstorms during the same time period, the IMD said.

The IMD has mentioned several potential impacts due to this severe weather event. Strong winds and hailstorms pose a significant risk to plantations, horticulture, and standing crops. Vulnerable structures may suffer partial damage from the forceful winds, while kutcha houses, walls, and huts are susceptible to minor damage. Loose objects may become airborne, creating hazards in the affected areas.

In light of the forecasted severe weather conditions, the IMD has provided some suggestions for the public, which include staying indoors, closing windows, taking shelter in safe locations, refraining from seeking shelter under trees, unplugging electrical and electronic appliances to avoid potential damage from lightning strikes, and keeping away from objects that conduct electricity, ensuring personal safety.

Addressing the current weather patterns, IMD scientist Kuldeep Srivastava informed ANI that Delhi had experienced heatwave conditions for the past two days. The automatic weather station recorded temperatures as high as 25 degrees Celsius. The impact of the western disturbance in Jammu and Kashmir is expected to extend to the north-eastern region of India and north-eastern Rajasthan, leading to light rain and cloud cover in Delhi as well.

Srivastava further predicted rainfall of 1-2 cm in the aforementioned areas, resulting in a decrease of 4-5 degrees Celsius in temperatures. Thunderstorms and lightning have also been forecast for Delhi-NCR on May 24–25.

Despite the prevailing heat wave-like conditions in the Delhi-NCR region, Srivastava assured that there would be a slight increase in temperature while clouds would continue to blanket the area, potentially causing light drizzles.

He cautioned about the possibility of hailstorms occurring in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, areas of Punjab connected with Himachal Pradesh, and certain regions of north Rajasthan during this period. Delhi-NCR is also expected to experience thunderstorms and lightning on May 24 and 25.