3 Point Analysis | IMD predicts a normal monsoon

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis of the Indian Met Department's monsoon forecast. She also explains what does normal monsoon means for India at this point in time.
After recording the highest monsoon rainfall in the last 25 years in 2019, India is all set to witness a normal monsoon season again this year.
In its first long-range forecast for Southwest Monsoon 2020, IMD has predicted normal monsoon and expects 100 percent of the long-period average.
The Met Department also predicted a 41 percent probability of normal monsoon and a 9 percent chance of deficient monsoon. The positive monsoon conditions are due to the prevailing neutral El Nino and Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) conditions.
