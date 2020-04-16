3 Point Analysis | IMD predicts a normal monsoon

After recording the highest monsoon rainfall in the last 25 years in 2019, India is all set to witness a normal monsoon season again this year.

In its first long-range forecast for Southwest Monsoon 2020, IMD has predicted normal monsoon and expects 100 percent of the long-period average.

The Met Department also predicted a 41 percent probability of normal monsoon and a 9 percent chance of deficient monsoon. The positive monsoon conditions are due to the prevailing neutral El Nino and Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) conditions.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis of the Indian Met Department's monsoon forecast. She also explains what does normal monsoon means for India at this point in time.