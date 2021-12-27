IIT Kanpur creates bio-bubble for convocation tomorrow. PM Modi to attend the event

6. Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur | Location: Uttar Pradesh| 2018 Rank: 7 (Image: Wiki Commons)

Students, faculties and staff at IIT Kanpur are set to undergo a massive health safety protocol as the institute has created a bio-bubble to ward off COVID contagion during the convocation on December 28. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the event.

While the attendees from IIT-Kanpur have to undergo RT-PCR tests on Monday, all of them will have to face another rapid antigen test (RAT) hours before entering the venue on Tuesday.

The convocation will be held in a hybrid mode with around 870 students expected to attend the event along with faculties and staff. Little over 850 more will be present virtually.

This will be the first time in India where a convocation will be conducted inside the bio-bubble, the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, claimed.

Bio-bubble is a concept developed recently in the field of sports, especially in cricket, where a bio-secure environment is created to minimise contamination risks. “It is probably for the first time that a higher educational institute has adopted such measures for its convocation. This is in line with IIT Kanpur’s vision to ensure holistic well-being and safety for all,” according to IIT Kanpur.

“As we’re going to celebrate the 54th Convocation in a hybrid mode in the presence of respected invited dignitaries, it is our duty to ensure everyone’s safety. Hence, in view of the constantly changing scenario of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are conducting additional precautionary drills inside the campus. Prior tests are to be conducted to check the health of everyone who will be attending the event physically. This is to ensure utmost safety to all the attendees so that the joy of the occasion is not hampered,” S Ganesh, Deputy Director at IIT Kanpur, said on Monday.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also attend the convocation ceremony.

IIT Kanpur will confer the honorary doctorate degree to Infosys co-founder Senapathy ‘Kris’ Gopalakrishnan, physicist Rohini M Godbole and classical vocalist Pt Ajoy Chakrabarty this year. On the occasion, 1,723 students will be awarded degrees.