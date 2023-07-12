IIP growth rises to 5.2% in May

The Index of Industrial Production, or IIP, is a key indicator of India’s monthly activity levels.

India's industrial output grew by 5.2 percent in May, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on July 12.

At 5.2 percent, the latest industrial growth figure as per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) is above the consensus estimate of 5 percent. It is also at a three-month high.

Industrial growth had come in at 4.2 percent in April - now revised to 4.5 percent - and was 19.7 percent in May 2022.

