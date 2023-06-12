English
    IIP growth rises to 4.2% in April

    Industrial growth as per the Index of Industrial Production had declined to a five-month low of 1.7 percent in March.

    June 12, 2023 / 06:39 PM IST
    The Index of Industrial Production, or IIP, is a key indicator of India’s monthly activity levels.

    India's industrial output grew by 4.2 percent in April, data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed on June 12.

    At 4.2 percent, the latest industrial growth figure as per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) is significantly higher than that for March, when it had come in at a five-month low of 1.1 percent. That number has now been revised to 1.7 percent.

    IIP growth was 6.7 percent in April 2022.

    The sharp up-tick in IIP growth in April was a surprise, given the unseasonal rains that could have hampered activity in sectors like mining - where output grew by 5.1 percent, down from 6.8 percent in March.

    However, the manufacturing sector picked up in the first month of the new financial year, as production rose by 4.9 percent year-on-year compared to an increase of 1.2 percent in March.

    Output of the manufacturing sector accounts for more than three-fourth of the IIP.

