Last Updated : Aug 06, 2020 05:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

IDBI Bank to sell 27% stake in insurance JV for Rs 595 crore

The transaction would be concluded subject to regulatory approvals, IDBI Bank said.

PTI
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
IDBI Bank on August 6 said it is divesting 27 percent stake in IDBI Federal Life Insurance Company (IFLIC) for a consideration of Rs 595.30 crore through a share purchase agreement (SPA) with the other two joint venture partners. The private sector lender notified in June about the stake sale-purchase proposal among the three JV partners.

"IDBI Bank has entered into an SPA with Ageas Insurance International NV (buyer) and the Federal Bank Ltd (buyer) on August 5, 2020, wherein IDBI Bank Ltd has agreed to sell up to 27 per cent stake in its joint venture IDBI Federal Life Insurance Company Ltd to these buyers," the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Under the SPA, 23 per cent of the stake would be sold to Ageas and 4 per cent to Federal Bank, said the private sector lender.

The transaction would be concluded subject to regulatory approvals, IDBI Bank said.

Currently, LIC-promoted IDBI Bank holds 48 per cent in IFLIC, while Federal Bank and Ageas hold 26 per cent each.

"IDBI Bank is expected to receive up to Rs 595.30 crore from sale of up to 27 per cent stake in IFLIC,," said the lender.

The bank will receive Rs 507.10 crore by selling 23 per cent stake to Ageas, and Rs 88.19 crore by selling 4 per cent to Federal Bank, IDBI Bank added.

In a separate filing, Federal Bank said it will purchase up to 4 per cent stake in IDBI Federal Life Insurance Co Ltd from IDBI Bank at a price not exceeding Rs 27.56 per equity share.

"The bank currently holds 26 per cent stake in IFLIC, making it an associate of the bank. Post-purchase, the total stake will increase up to 30 per cent," Federal Bank said.

IDBI Bank said the transaction is expected to be completed by December 31 this year, subject to regulatory approvals and satisfaction of the terms and conditions set out in SPA.

Ageas Insurance International NV is one of Europe's large insurance companies.

IFLIC's asset size stood at Rs 9,979.95 crore as on March 30, 2020, and the turnover was Rs 170.76 crore.

The transactions have been triggered primarily by life insurance behemoth LIC buying a majority stake in IDBI Bank last year, due to which the lender is reducing its stake in the venture.

Shares of IDBI Bank on Thursday closed at Rs 39.30 apiece on the BSE, up 0.90 per cent from the previous close, while the Federal Bank counter ended 0.19 per cent up at Rs 52.45.
First Published on Aug 6, 2020 04:59 pm

tags #Business #IDBI Bank #IDBI Federal Life Insurance Company #Market news

