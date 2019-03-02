ICICI-Videocon case: ED conducts searches at residences of Deepak Kochhar's father and brother

The Enforcement Directorate has on March 2, continued the questioning of former ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kocchar and Videocon group Chairman Venugopal Dhoot at their Mumbai office for the second consecutive day.

The agency has also conducted a search at the houses of Deepak Kocchar's brother Rajeev Kochhar and his father. A source told Moneycontrol, "Enforcement Directorate has conducted searches total 9 locations in last two days."

The ED has also been investigating into NU Power's overseas dealings and in particular, its relationship with the Matix group.

Chanda Kochhar arrived at the agency's Mumbai office at 11.30 in the morning while the questioning of Deepak Kochhar and Venugopal Dhoot has been ongoing till the time of publishing this article.

On March 1, the agency carried out their searches at seven places with relation to the case. Venugopal Dhoot was bought to the ED's Mumbai office late evening and was released at midnight. Officials however, continued questioning Chanda Kochhar and Deepak Kochhar till the morning.

The ED first conducted their searches of the residences and offices of Chanda Kochhar, Deepak Kochhar and Venugopal Dhoot, Chairman, Videocon Industries with relation to the ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case on the morning of February 28.