App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2020 12:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

I-T Appellate Tribunal to hear Tata Trust tax demand case on July 6: Report

The I-T Department is asking for a 20 percent payment of the Rs 100 crore tax demand from Tata Trust, even if ITAT grants a stay

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Pic for representation
Pic for representation

A larger bench of the Income Tax (I-T) Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) will on July 6 hear a case related to a tax demand on Tata Education & Development Trust.

The case is crucial as it will set a precedent in other cases related to minimum pay demand from the I-T Department. A recent amendment to the Income Tax Act seeks to curtail the power of the Appellate Tribunal to stay a tax demand without the assessee making any minimum payment.

In the Tata Trust case, the I-T Department is asking for a minimum 20 percent payment of the Rs 100 crore tax demand, even if ITAT grants a stay, The Economic Times reported.

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

related news

Tata Trusts declined to comment when contacted by The Economic Times.

The ITAT will examine the amendment to Section 254 (2A) of the IT Act, according to which the assessee has to pay a minimum of 20 percent of the demanded amount to be granted a stay, the report said. The original Section 254 (2A) gave ITAT the power to stay a demand for 180 days, extend it if required and decide on the payment limits.

The case is also expected to have a bearing on the matter of cancellation of six Tata Trusts licences, the report added.

"While the issue has been raised in the matter concerning tax demand raised against Tata Education & Development Trust, the verdict will act as a precedent and will have a larger bearing on the Tata Trusts case whose licences were cancelled last year," a tax official told the publication.

The estimated tax demand in the above-mentioned case is Rs 12,000 crore, which has not yet been raised by the department, the official added.
First Published on Jul 6, 2020 12:02 pm

tags #I-T department #Income Tax Department #Tata Trusts

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.