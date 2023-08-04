How to decongest Bengaluru roads? ISEC, mobility expert submit reports

Bengaluru traffic

The Institute for Social and Economic Change (ISEC) and a mobility expert have submitted separate reports to the Karnataka government with recommendations to tackle tech hub Bengaluru's severe traffic gridlock.

ISEC's draft report outlines a set of short-term and long-term measures to reduce traffic congestion at 10 major junctions – Silk Board, Ibballur, Kadubeesanahalli, Dairy Circle, Tin Factory, Hebbal, Goraguntepalya, Sarakki, Banashankari, and Kumaraswamy Layout. The report recommends allocation of Rs 25 crore for junction improvements and Rs 8.9 crore to build footpaths.

As a short-term measure, it proposed the implementation of adaptive traffic signal systems at Kadubeesanahalli, Goraguntepalya junction, and Sarakki. These systems will adjust the duration of red and green signals based on the density of vehicles, enhancing traffic flow.

ALSO READ: Traffic cops propose carpooling, shuttle buses to ease congestion on Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road

It highlighted specific solutions for each junction, such as a 100-150 metre underpass at the Sarakki signal to reduce traffic volumes by about 31 percent. At Kadubeesanahalli junction, an alternative route for vehicles from Marathahalli is proposed, diverting them via Bellandur railway station road to ease congestion.

The report calls for a pedestrian crossing at Dairy Circle Junction and an elevated walkway near Kidwai Memorial Institute bus stop.

To tackle congestion at Goraguntepalya junction, the report suggests alternative roads and the construction of an integrated elevated walkway for safer pedestrian crossing. It proposes a cloverleaf intersection at Silk Board Junction after completion of the metro construction. An integrated elevated skywalk is also proposed for Ibballur junction.

ALSO READ: Traffic-hit Bengaluru's mobility projects suffer as civil servants juggle multiple roles

Bengaluru has more than 10 million registered vehicles and an average speed estimated at 10-18 kmph during peak hours. The city was ranked second by average travel time in the TomTom Traffic Index, with 29 minutes and 10 seconds being the average time taken to cover 10 km.

Rs 19,725 crore loss

A separate report submitted by traffic expert MN Sreehari estimates that Bengaluru suffers a loss of Rs 19,725 crore per year due to traffic delays, congestion, signal stoppages, and other related factors.

Sreehari emphasised the need to plan and construct roads strategically to match the city's radial, outward, and circumstantial growth. It suggested augmenting mass transportation like metro, monorail and high-capacity buses, while discouraging private transportation.

He recommended the use of artificial intelligence, robotics, and variable message systems (It will display information to vehicle users based on road conditions) in managing traffic. Sreehari said flyovers should be designed as mini-overpasses, with entry and exit points positioned away from junctions to prevent congestion.

Meanwhile, Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is also the Bengaluru development minister, invited suggestions from experts and citizens to reduce traffic congestion.

"An expression of interest for the construction of tunnels, flyovers, or other solutions has been invited… and several international companies including from Israel, Singapore, and China have already expressed interest," he said.

Shivakumar met Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on August 3. The Centre has asked the state government to prepare a detailed project report to ease traffic congestion in Bengaluru.