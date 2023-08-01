Traffic-hit Bengaluru's mobility projects suffer as civil servants juggle multiple roles

Bengaluru's mobility plans suffer due to overburdened civil servants

Bengaluru, the country's tech and start-up capital, has been grappling with severe traffic congestion. However, civil servants responsible for managing key departments addressing mobility issues are burdened with additional charges, making it difficult to find solutions for the city's traffic woes.

Bengaluru’s Metro rail project is expected to be the saviour. But the Managing Director of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), Anjum Parwez, for instance, now holds the additional charge of principal secretary, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj department.

In January 2014, the Union Cabinet approved the Rs 26,405.14-crore, 72-km phase II of Bengaluru Metro with a five-year time-frame for completion. Yet, Metro's phase II sections such as Byappanahalli-KR Pura, Nagasandra-Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), Kalena Agrahara (Gottigere)-Nagawara, and RV Road-Bommasandra, remain incomplete. The project cost for phase II has now exceeded Rs 32,000 crore, and the Kalena Agrahara -Nagawara section is expected to be operational only by 2025.

New appointment

Sources said the new Congress-led government is likely to appoint a new MD for BMRCL. However, the selection process, involving consultation with the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), is likely to further delay the appointment. “BMRCL MD is now shuttling between two major departments. Having a full-time MD is crucial for the already-delayed project," said an official. BMRCL is a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) set up by the Government of India and the Government of Karnataka to execute the Metro rail project.

India's Metro Man and former MD of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) E Sreedharan had said that the frequent changing of MDs is the primary reason for the slow completion of the Metro rail network in Bengaluru. Parwez, a 1994-batch IAS officer, was appointed as BMRCL MD in July 2021. While appointing Parwez, MoHUA stated in a letter dated July 14, 2021, "As per the conditions of sanction of the Bengaluru Metro rail project, a full-time managing director shall be removed/transferred only with the prior consent of Government of India. The managing director shall not be given any other/additional assignment by the Government of Karnataka without the prior consent of MoHUA."

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), operating a fleet of 6,800 buses with a daily ridership of 36-38 lakh people, serves as the lifeline of the city. However, it currently has two vacant director posts: Security & Vigilance and Information Technology.

While the Security & Vigilance department is responsible for taking action against theft, pilferage etc, the IT Director handles operations, digital ticketing, and bus tracking initiatives. BMTC Managing Director, G Sathyavathi, who assumed office in April 2022, is now burdened with additional responsibilities due to these vacant positions. "This is probably the first time in recent history that both director posts, which are reserved for All India Service (AIS) officers, remain vacant," said a BMTC source.

Similarly, Rail Infrastructure Development Company-Karnataka Limited (K-RIDE), an SPV executing the Rs 15,767 crore 148-km suburban rail project, remains headless as the post of managing director has remained vacant since July 2022. The Additional Chief Secretary of the Infrastructure Development Department (IDD) Gaurav Gupta has been in-charge MD of K-RIDE since August 10, 2022.

"There is no full-time MD in K-RIDE for more than a year. The state government is yet to decide on the appointment of a full-time MD. A technocrat/Indian Railway Service of Engineers officer is required as there is a need for extensive coordination with railways, as the project runs along existing railway tracks. The Union Railway Ministry is also keen to appoint a technocrat as the MD," said a source. In October 2020, the 148-km suburban rail project with four corridors was approved by the Union government but civil work on only one corridor - Mallige Line (Benniganahalli–Chikkabanavara) has commenced so far.

Meanwhile, the MD of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), V Anbukumar, has also been recently transferred as Secretary, Agriculture Department. However, he continues to hold the concurrent charge of MD of KSRTC. Also, the Director (Personal & Vigilance) position in KSRTC remains vacant. This has come at a time when the Shakti scheme providing free bus travel for women passengers is being implemented, and demand for these buses has increased as ridership increases.

Shortage of IAS officers

Sources said Karnataka is facing a severe shortage of IAS officers. "Due to the overall shortage of IAS officers, many principal secretary-level officers have additional charges. Also, some senior officials are on Central deputation or assigned to foreign duties," said a senior IAS officer.

"Not just transport bodies, other departments too don't have full-time officers. For instance, the Additional Chief Secretary (Energy department) Gaurav Gupta, holds the additional charge of infrastructure development as well as the K-RIDE MD post. The Additional Chief Secretary to CM Rajneesh Goel has the additional charge of the Home department. Further, the Additional Chief Secretary of the Urban Development department Rakesh Singh is the administrator at the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Chairman of 12 planning boards, including the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA)," he said.

Retired IAS officer M G Devasahayam said that the shortage of IAS officers is just one aspect. "But the practice of assigning multiple plum portfolios to certain officers sets a wrong precedent. It leads to corruption, and favouritism, and affects governance, leaving honest and integral officers with limited powers. The government should prioritise addressing these issues to ensure effective governance," he said.

Urban mobility activist Srinivas Alavill said: "There is a severe shortage of government staff in all levels impacting the governance. Traffic is a major issue in Bengaluru and priority should be given to the transit agencies and ensure that all vacancies are filled".