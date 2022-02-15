Hold Tata Chemicals: target of Rs 1035: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Tata Chemicals

Commencing operations in 1944, Tata Chemicals has come a long way to become one of the top five players in the global soda ash market. Under basic chemical, TCL offers soda ash, sodium bicarbonate, cement, salt, marine chemicals and crushed refined soda. Speciality chemical consists of solution towards agro chemical through Rallis and other specialty solutions such as nutritional products and HDS Basic chemical forms 75% of overall revenue while the rest comes from speciality products

Outlook

We revise our rating from BUY to HOLD on the stock We value Tata Chemicals at SOTP valuation to arrive at a revised target price of Rs 1035/share, maintained from earlier.

At 15:22 hrs Tata Chemicals was quoting at Rs 911.95, up Rs 25.85, or 2.92 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 915.10 and an intraday low of Rs 870.10.

It was trading with volumes of 144,306 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 107,551 shares, an increase of 34.17 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 3.09 percent or Rs 28.25 at Rs 886.10.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,158.00 and 52-week low Rs 555.85 on 18 October, 2021 and 15 February, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 21.25 percent below its 52-week high and 64.06 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 23,232.50 crore.

