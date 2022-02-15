English
    Hold Tata Chemicals: target of Rs 1035: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Tata Chemicals with a target price of Rs 1035 in its research report dated February 11, 2022.

    Broker Research
    February 15, 2022 / 06:36 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Tata Chemicals


    Commencing operations in 1944, Tata Chemicals has come a long way to become one of the top five players in the global soda ash market. Under basic chemical, TCL offers soda ash, sodium bicarbonate, cement, salt, marine chemicals and crushed refined soda. Speciality chemical consists of solution towards agro chemical through Rallis and other specialty solutions such as nutritional products and HDS Basic chemical forms 75% of overall revenue while the rest comes from speciality products


    Outlook


    We revise our rating from BUY to HOLD on the stock We value Tata Chemicals at SOTP valuation to arrive at a revised target price of Rs 1035/share, maintained from earlier.


    Related stories


    At 15:22 hrs Tata Chemicals was quoting at Rs 911.95, up Rs 25.85, or 2.92 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 915.10 and an intraday low of Rs 870.10.


    It was trading with volumes of 144,306 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 107,551 shares, an increase of 34.17 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 3.09 percent or Rs 28.25 at Rs 886.10.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,158.00 and 52-week low Rs 555.85 on 18 October, 2021 and 15 February, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 21.25 percent below its 52-week high and 64.06 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 23,232.50 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Broker Research
    #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Tata Chemicals
    first published: Feb 15, 2022 06:36 pm

