Hindalco, Texmaco team up to produce aluminium rail wagons, coaches

These products will play a crucial role in assisting Indian Railways in reaching its emission reduction targets

Hindalco Industries Ltd, a global enterprise in aluminum rolling and recycling, and Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd, which specialises in engineering, have formed a strategic partnership to produce high-quality aluminum rail wagons and coaches.

These coaches will play a crucial role in assisting the Indian Railways reach its emission reduction targets while also enhancing operational efficiency.

The Indian Railways has initiated a programme, Mission 3,000 MT, aimed at amplifying its freight capacity twofold to reach the target by 2027. This will be accomplished by enhancing their rolling stock and ultimately attaining a 45 percent market share in the freight sector. The railway is proactively working to enhance wagon designs towards this aim and thus encourage wagon manufacturers to submit designs to increase overall capacity of rail assets.

Hindalco will supply distinctive aluminum alloys in the form of profiles, sheets, and plates. Their internally developed aluminum freight carrier, introduced last year, is 180 tonnes lighter and boasts a 19 percent increase in payload capacity compared to its tare weight, while Texmaco will provide technical knowledge. They will oversee the design aspect, establish the factory and production line, and provide skilled workforce for the project.

“With the launch of India’s first aluminium rake, we have demonstrated the benefits of higher payload and significant CO2 reduction that aluminium rakes offer. This partnership will further strengthen our role in enhancing the value proposition for the freight industry as well as for passenger mobility, while helping the Railways achieve its net zero objective,” Satish Pai, Managing Director of Hindalco Industries, said.

“This partnership will go a long way in creating innovative and sustainable products further reinforcing our commitment towards reducing the industry’s carbon footprint and driving a positive environmental impact,” Indrajit Mookerjee, Vice-Chairman of Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd, said.