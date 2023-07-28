Hero MotoCorp to build and market Zero Motorcycles’ EV models in India

Hero MotoCorp’s annual report revealed that high-performance electric machines produced by Zero Motorcycles will be assembled in the country

Hero MotoCorp, which has signed an agreement with Zero Motorcycles to collaborate on premium electric motorcycles, is now looking to also manufacture, assemble and sell the California-based EV maker’s product lines in India.

While no formal announcement was made by either of the partners, Hero MotoCorp’s annual report revealed that high-performance electric machines produced by Zero Motorcycles will be assembled in the country.

“We have recently partnered with Zero Motorcycles to develop premium electric motorcycles. This is a significant force multiplier on our sustainable mobility journey. This partnership will allow us to marry Zero’s world-class expertise in developing powertrains and electric motorcycles with our manufacturing and distribution capabilities,” the two-wheeler maker said in its annual report 2022-23.

“The collaboration combines the expertise of Zero with the scale of manufacturing, sourcing, and marketing of Hero MotoCorp,” the report added. In the same report, Hero has reaffirmed that it made a “substantial investment” of $60 million (approx. Rs 490 crore) in Zero Motorcycles in September 2022, and will be co-developing all-new premium electric motorcycles with the US EV maker.

The report further reads, “We will be bringing the Zero portfolio into India, increasing access for the Indian consumer to the best of international clean mobility options. California-headquartered Zero will be manufacturing its products in India. With Zero as our partner, we look forward to accelerating the transition to electric mobility in India and across our global markets.”

However, no timeline is set. Also, the report doesn’t mention the key Zero models that will be built and sold by Hero MotoCorp. It is to be mentioned that Zero Motorcycles is an American manufacturer of electric motorcycles and is present internationally across North America, the UK and Europe and offers a wide range of products like street, dual-sport and adventure bikes.

Pawan Munjal, Chairman & CEO, Hero MotoCorp, had earlier said in an official release: “Our partnership with Zero Motorcycles is a significant milestone in our journey towards ushering in an era of sustainable clean technology in the mobility space. With Zero as our partner, we look forward to accelerate the transition of electric mobility in India and across our global markets.”