Hero MotoCorp and US-based Zero Motorcycles sign agreement for EV collaboration

Hero MotoCorp signed agreements with California (USA)-based Zero Motorcycles to collaborate on premium electric motorcycles.

The collaboration combines the expertise of Zero in developing power trains and electric motorcycles with the scale of manufacturing, sourcing and marketing of Hero MotoCorp.

The collaboration comes after Hero, in September last year, had approved an equity investment of up to US$60 million in Zero Motorcycles.

Speaking about the tie-up, Pawan Munjal, Chairman & CEO, HeroMotoCorp, said “Our partnership with Zero Motorcycles is a significant milestone in our journey towards ushering in an era of sustainable clean technology in the mobility space. With Zero as our partner, we look forward to accelerate the transition of electric mobility in India and across our global markets.”

Sam Paschel, CEO, Zero Motorcycles, said “We are delighted to have Hero MotoCorp – the world’s largest motorcycle maker – as our partner. Our companies are both committed to transforming the riding experience and bringing remarkable, innovative products to the world. With these shared passions, we look forward to delivering exceptional value, performance and fun for our customers.”

The collaboration between the two will help Hero scale its EV ambition. Under its emerging mobility brand, VIDA, Powered by Hero, the company has already launched its first EV, the VIDA V1 scooter. It has also begun operations of its public charging infrastructure in Bengaluru, Delhi and Jaipur. The company has already set up nearly 300 charging points, across the three cities for public use.