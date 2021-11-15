Here's how SBI pension accountholders can file life certificates through video calls

live bse live

November is the most crucial month for pensioners as they need to submit documents reconfirming their status to keep the pension running. Non-submission of Life Certificate leads to stoppage of pension disbursement.

India’s largest lender the State Bank of India (SBI) has relaxed the process of submitting life certificate for pensioners.

Pensioners need to submit their life certificates by end of November every year either online or by visiting their bank branch.

SBI had explained a step-by-step process through which the pensioners can submit their life certificates through a video call from the comfort of their homes.

“We believe this facility will digitally empower pensioners and enable them to submit their life certificates without any hassle of visiting the branch amid COVID-19,” SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara said in a statement.

In case of rejection, you will be informed by the bank via SMS and alternatively, you can visit your pension-paying branch or the nearest branch for submission of your life certificate.

Here’s how the new service works for SBI pension accountholders:

- Open the SBI Pension Seva Portal.

- Click on ‘VideoLC’ to initiate the VLC process.

- Enter your SBI Pension Account Number and enter the one-time password (OTP) received on your registered mobile number.

- Read and accept the ‘Terms & Conditions’ and click on ‘Start Journey’.

- Keep your PAN Card handy and click on ‘I am Ready’.

- Allow permission to start the video call and your interaction will begin as soon as an SBI official is available.

- You can also set a schedule to interact according to your convenience.

- The available SBI official will ask you to read out a 4-digit verification code on your screen.

- Now show your PAN Card to the official and allow him or her to capture it.

- Now the official will capture your picture and the Video Life Certificate (VLC) will be complete.