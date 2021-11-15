MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. Access event featuring 12 Days 12 Strategies 12 Experts @ Rs. 600/- Early bird offer. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Here's how SBI pension accountholders can file life certificates through video calls

SBI pension accountholders need to follow these steps to file their life certificate without needing to visit the bank branch.

Moneycontrol News
November 15, 2021 / 09:25 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

November is the most crucial month for pensioners as they need to submit documents reconfirming their status to keep the pension running. Non-submission of Life Certificate leads to stoppage of pension disbursement.


India’s largest lender the State Bank of India (SBI) has relaxed the process of submitting life certificate for pensioners.


Pensioners need to submit their life certificates by end of November every year either online or by visiting their bank branch.


SBI had explained a step-by-step process through which the pensioners can submit their life certificates through a video call from the comfort of their homes.


“We believe this facility will digitally empower pensioners and enable them to submit their life certificates without any hassle of visiting the branch amid COVID-19,” SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara said in a statement.


In case of rejection, you will be informed by the bank via SMS and alternatively, you can visit your pension-paying branch or the nearest branch for submission of your life certificate.


Here’s how the new service works for SBI pension accountholders:


- Open the SBI Pension Seva Portal.


- Click on ‘VideoLC’ to initiate the VLC process.


- Enter your SBI Pension Account Number and enter the one-time password (OTP) received on your registered mobile number.


- Read and accept the ‘Terms & Conditions’ and click on ‘Start Journey’.


- Keep your PAN Card handy and click on ‘I am Ready’.


- Allow permission to start the video call and your interaction will begin as soon as an SBI official is available.


- You can also set a schedule to interact according to your convenience.


- The available SBI official will ask you to read out a 4-digit verification code on your screen.


- Now show your PAN Card to the official and allow him or her to capture it.

- Now the official will capture your picture and the Video Life Certificate (VLC) will be complete.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Business #Companies #life certificate #SBI #video call facility
first published: Nov 15, 2021 09:25 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.