Heineken may up stake in United Breweries by 10-15%: Report

Heineken beers are seen on a production line at the Heineken brewery in Jacarei, Brazil. (Image: Reuters)

With the aim of increasing its stake in United Breweries, Heineken is mulling an open offer, sources told CNBC-TV18. The beer-maker is likely to launch a voluntary offer for a 10-15 percent stake.

Already the largest shareholder in United Breweries with a 46.7 percent shareholding, Heineken seeks to further strengthen its control in the company by taking its stake to over 51 percent. However, the company said in response to queries from CNBC-TV18 that it would not comment on 'market rumours'.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

It may also look at a higher board representation in the company following the offer. Vijay Mallya and other promoter entities collectively hold 11 percent in United Breweries.

Earlier in December, a report by The Economic Times suggested that United Breweries, the maker of Heineken beer, would drop its oldest distributor Ultimate Branding Worldwide, following suspicion of a possible nexus with former liquor baron Vijay Mallya. A whistle-blower complaint in the case led to a probe into the alleged nexus by the Enforcement Directorate.