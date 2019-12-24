App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 24, 2019 04:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Heineken may up stake in United Breweries by 10-15%: Report

Already the largest shareholder in United Breweries with a 46.7 percent shareholding, Heineken seeks to further strengthen its control in the company by taking its stake to over 51 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Heineken beers are seen on a production line at the Heineken brewery in Jacarei, Brazil. (Image: Reuters)
Heineken beers are seen on a production line at the Heineken brewery in Jacarei, Brazil. (Image: Reuters)
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

With the aim of increasing its stake in United Breweries, Heineken is mulling an open offer, sources told CNBC-TV18. The beer-maker is likely to launch a voluntary offer for a 10-15 percent stake.

Already the largest shareholder in United Breweries with a 46.7 percent shareholding, Heineken seeks to further strengthen its control in the company by taking its stake to over 51 percent. However, the company said in response to queries from CNBC-TV18 that it would not comment on 'market rumours'.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Close

It may also look at a higher board representation in the company following the offer. Vijay Mallya and other promoter entities collectively hold 11 percent in United Breweries.

related news

Earlier in December, a report by The Economic Times suggested that United Breweries, the maker of Heineken beer, would drop its oldest distributor Ultimate Branding Worldwide, following suspicion of a possible nexus with former liquor baron Vijay Mallya. A whistle-blower complaint in the case led to a probe into the alleged nexus by the Enforcement Directorate.

Ther report added that the agency was looking into around five companies-- in India and overseas -- in connection with their association with Mallya.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 24, 2019 03:50 pm

tags #Business #Heineken #stocks #United Breweries

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.