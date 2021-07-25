HDFC Bank's Aditya Puri highest paid banker, ICICI Bank's Sandeep Bakshi forgoes salary amid pandemic

Aditya Puri

Among the top three private sector lenders, HDFC Bank's Aditya Puri emerged as the highest grossing banker. His total emoluments stands at Rs 13.82 crore in his retirement year. Puri's overall payments included Rs 3.5 crore as post-retirement benefits.

Apart from Puri, his successor Sashidhar Jagdishan grossed a salary of Rs 4.77 crore for the fiscal year, which included payments as a group head till his elevation. Jagdishan took over as the chief executive and managing director of the largest private sector lender on October 27, 2020.

Meanwhile, Jagdishan's immediate rival ICICI Bank's MD and CEO Sandeep Bakhshi did receive allowances and perquisites amounting to Rs 38.38 lakh. Bakhshi "voluntarily relinquished" his fixed compensation of basic and supplementary allowances for FY21, which had seen wide-scale impact of the COVID pandemic.

Bakhshi also received Rs 63.60 lakh as performance bonus from ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company as deferred variable pay for FY17 and FY18.

Axis Bank's CEO Amitabh Chaudhry is third on the list who received Rs 6.52 crore, the bank's annual report said, adding that the top management was not given any salary increment in FY21.

According to the ICICI's annual report, its executive director in-charge of wholesale banking Vishakha Mulye grossed Rs 5.64 crore. This was despite the decisions taken by material risk takers including executive directors, chief financial officer and company secretary to voluntarily opt for for a 10 per cent salary reduction from May 1 in their payments due to COVID-19.

When compared with the bank's median salary, ICICI's Jagdishan allowances were the highest at 139 times the median salary of a bank employee, while Chaudhry earned 104 times the median and ICICI Bank executive directors drew 96 times the median salary.

HDFC Bank had 200 executives in the exclusive club, while Axis Bank had 69 bankers, according to annual reports of the banks.

With inputs from agencies.