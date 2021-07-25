MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

IFC and HDFC Ltd partner to boost affordable green housing projects

IFC had said that partnership with HDFC Ltd would help change perceptions about the green housing which is considered as a luxury market in the country. The World Bank Group arm said atleast 25 percent of the funding would be used for green affordable housing.

Moneycontrol News
July 25, 2021 / 04:19 PM IST
HDFC | Representative image

HDFC | Representative image

World Bank Group's investment arm International Finance Corporation (IFC) has approved a loan of $250 million to HDFC Ltd for green housing projects.

IFC has said that partnership with HDFC Ltd would help change perceptions about the green housing which is considered as a luxury market in the country. The World Bank Group arm said at least 25 percent of the funding would be used for green affordable housing.

ALSO READ: Explained: All about HDFC Bank’s COVID Scholarship to needy students

"IFC’s $250 million loan to HDFC Ltd will support its moves to grow its affordable housing and emerging green affordable housing portfolio by improving access to such housing for people on lower incomes. Aligned with the government of India’s goal to provide ‘Housing for All,’ the funding will also help generate jobs," Business Standard quoted the two sides' joint statement.

Meanwhile, HDFC's MD Renu Sud Karnad said that with green affordable housing, the firm is aiming to help India deliver on its commitments under the Paris Agreement and reduce a third of its carbon emissions by 2030 from 2005 levels.

Close

Related stories

"Green and energy-efficient housing can help cut emissions, as residential housing accounts for about 24 percent of the nation’s electricity consumption. This partnership with HDFC offers multiple benefits for India, as it can play a leading role in developing the country’s nascent green affordable housing market while delivering jobs and a climate dividend," the business daily quoted Karnad as saying.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #climate change #green housing projects #HDFC #IFC #World Bank Group
first published: Jul 25, 2021 04:19 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Angel Investing from a founder's lens

The Private Market Show | Angel Investing from a founder's lens

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.