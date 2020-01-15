HDFC Bank credit card services to be temporarily unavailable on January 18

Credit card holders of HDFC Bank will not be able to avail the Interactive Voice Response (IVR) function, phone banking and net/mobile banking services between 1 am and 12 noon on January 18, as per a maintenance alert issued by the bank.

The alert also stated that only the bank's credit card services will be affected during the aforementioned period.

However, some of HDFC's netbanking online shopping services and select few net/mobile banking transactions were also affected between 02.30 am and 3 am on January 12 as well.



While we deeply regret the inconvenience caused, there’s no cause for undue concern. (2/2)

— HDFC Bank Cares (@HDFCBank_Cares) December 2, 2019

Earlier in December 2019, several customers of HDFC Bank took to Twitter to complain about the outage of the bank's mobile banking facilities. The issued was then reported by several customers across the country. The bank, via its customer care handle on Twitter, informed customers that the issue had arisen due to a technical glitch, and assured them that it would be fixed at the earliest.

In other news, the bank on January 9 launched myApps, which, according t a tweet by the bank, is,"a suite of white-label apps that will enable urban local bodies including Smartcities and municipalities, housing societies, clubs or gymkhanas and even religious institutions to completely digitise their ecosystem". A customised app will be offered by the bank as a value-added service on top of all its other products.