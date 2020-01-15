App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2020 08:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HDFC Bank credit card services to be temporarily unavailable on January 18

A maintenance alert was issued by the bank on the development.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Credit card holders of HDFC Bank will not be able to avail the Interactive Voice Response (IVR) function, phone banking and net/mobile banking services between 1 am and 12 noon on January 18, as per a maintenance alert issued by the bank.

The alert also stated that only the bank's credit card services will be affected during the aforementioned period.

However, some of HDFC's netbanking online shopping services and select few net/mobile banking transactions were also affected between 02.30 am and 3 am on January 12 as well.

Close
Earlier in December 2019, several customers of HDFC Bank took to Twitter to complain about the outage of the bank's mobile banking facilities. The issued was then reported by several customers across the country. The bank, via its customer care handle on Twitter, informed customers that the issue had arisen due to a technical glitch, and assured them that it would be fixed at the earliest.

related news

In other news, the bank on January 9 launched myApps, which, according t a tweet by the bank, is,"a suite of white-label apps that will enable urban local bodies including Smartcities and municipalities, housing societies, clubs or gymkhanas and even religious institutions to completely digitise their ecosystem". A customised app will be offered by the bank as a value-added service on top of all its other products.



Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 15, 2020 07:05 pm

tags #Business #HDFC Bank #India

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.