Last Updated : Aug 31, 2020 04:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Harsh Goenka-led RPG Enterprises allows permanent work from home for all its sales employees: Report

The new policy will take effect starting September 1

Moneycontrol News
RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka (Image: LinkedIn)
With its latest move to allow its sales staff to work from home permanently, the RPG Enterprises has become the first Indian conglomerate to announce such a step. The Harsh Goenka-led business group has reshuffled its workplace policy to enable all sales employees to work remotely henceforth, while others will have the option to work from home 50 percent of the time, The Economic Times reported.

The new policy will take effect starting September 1, the report noted.

Currently, the business group's officers are shuttered amid the coronavirus pandemic, with most employees working remotely.

Close

Meanwhile, companies like Tech Mahindra had also announced similar moves for its employees. In July, Tech Mahindra CFO Manoj Bhat had said that the company will eventually have close to 25-30 percent of its staff work from home permanently.

Other IT companies have also started transitioning to a hybrid workplace model, wherein some sections of their employees work from home while others work out of the office.

Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji had said last month that the company would look at permanent remote working options even as over 90 percent of employees are already working remotely.

At the other end of the spectrum are companies like HCL Technologies that have taken a stand that WFH will not be a permanent feature for the company.
First Published on Aug 31, 2020 04:18 pm

