Great Indian festive sale: Here's what Amazon and Flipkart have to offer

It's that time of the year when everyone wants to shop, especially when online giants like Flipkart and Amazon are unveiling their best deals.

Sales from Amazon (Great Indian Festival) and Flipkart (Big Billion Days) will begin from September 29 and will continue till October 4. However, Amazon Prime members will be able to take advantage of the offers a day prior, i.e. September 28. While Amazon has tied up with State Bank of India for additional discounts and bonus offers and Flipkart with Axis Bank and ICICI Bank.

During the Great Indian Festival, Amazon will offer discounts up to 40 percent and 60 percent on mobiles and accessories and television and appliances, respectively. Besides, Amazon fashion will be offering discounts up to 90 percent.

Flipkart will be dishing out discounts up to 75 percent on smartphones, up to 70 percent on home and kitchen appliances, among others.

Moneycontrol collated some of the best deals offered on both Amazon and Flipkart across mobiles and accessories, television sets and home appliances.

Here are some of the top smartphone deals on both Amazon and Flipkart. For instance: Samsung Galaxy M30 will be available during the sale at Rs 9,999, Redmi Note 7 Pro at Rs 10,999, Realme 5 Pro at Rs 12,990, Poco F1 at Rs 14,999 and Redmi K20 Pro at Rs 23,999.

On laptops, both e-commerce players have some mouth-watering offers. Gaming laptops will be available up to Rs 25,000 off. Most popular laptop brands will be on offer. These include Lenovo AMD A6 Thin, Asus Vivobook i5, Dell i3 8th Thin and LG i5 Win 10 14 inch.

Under televisions, Flipkart has a number of intersting offers, particularly on smart TVs, including the newly launched Mi television. A wide range of smart TVs will be available on both Flipkart and Amazon for as low as Rs 7,999. The much-awaited OnePlusTV will also be on sale at the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Mi TV 4A Pro 32 inch will be available at Rs 10,999, Mi TV 4A Pro 43 inch at Rs 19,999, Moto 32 inch smart TV at Rs 13,999, Mi TV 4A 40 inch at Rs 17,999, Mi TV 4X Pro 43 inch 4K at Rs 24,999 and Mi TV 4X Pro 50 inch 4K at Rs 7,999. The price of One Plus Quad LED 55 inch Smart TV has not yet been revealed on the website.

If you are planning to change your refrigerator or washing machine, then grab the best deals on Flipkart and Amazon during the sale days. Customers can avail of discounts as well as additional bank offers. For instance, IFB 8 kg Front Load Washing Machine will be available at Rs 31,999 and Whirlpool 190L refrigerator at Rs 10,740.