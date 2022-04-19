English
    Gandhinagar's Swaminarayan Akshardham temple complex gets portable solar rooftop system

    The new solar rooftop system has been installed under the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy’s initiative to develop renewable energy cities across India.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 19, 2022 / 04:25 PM IST
    Representative image

    The country's first portable solar rooftop system was inaugurated on April 18 at the Swaminarayan Akshardham temple complex in Gandhinagar.

    German development agency Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) supported the installation of 10 PV Port systems in the temple complex. The new solar rooftop system has been installed under the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy’s initiative to develop renewable energy cities across India, reported Saur Energy International.

    According to GIZ, the new system PV Port systems are standard plug and play photovoltaic systems of a minimum of 2 kWp, which come with or without battery storage. Manufactured under the Make in India initiative, the PV Ports have been manufactured in the national capital by Servotech Power Systems Limited (SPSL).

    "The unique PV Port system is the way ahead for greater adoption of solar power in the country. We are thankful to GIZ and the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy for this opportunity to contribute to ushering in a renewable transformation," Saur Energy quoted Servotech Power Systems' MD Raman Bhatia as saying.

    As per the plan, the 10 PV Port systems will complement the temple’s existing 200 kWp solar system and effectively replace the conventional polluting fuels.

    "We are very optimistic that the partnerships will provide us insights to deal with emerging challenges and capitalise on opportunities on the city level which help us replicate the results in other cities across India,” GIZ's Principal Advisor Joerg Gaebler said.



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Gandhinagar #renewable energy #solar rooftop system #Swaminarayan Akshardham temple complex
    first published: Apr 19, 2022 04:25 pm
