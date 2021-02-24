Fuel prices: Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged in Delhi, Mumbai

Representative image: Reuters

Fuel prices remained unchanged on February 24, a day after touching new highs. The prices of petrol and diesel in New Delhi stood at Rs 90.93 per litre and Rs 81.32 per litre, respectively, according to the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). Both these prices had been hiked by 35 paise each on February 23.

In Mumbai, the price of petrol remained unchanged at Rs 97.34 per litre. The cost of diesel stood at Rs 88.44 per litre.

Meanwhile, prices of petrol and diesel in Chennai stood at Rs 92.90 and Rs 86.31 per litre, respectively. While the three metropolitan cities continue to bear the brunt of rising global crude oil prices, Kolkata saw a decline in fuel prices as the poll-bound state of West Bengal cut the state value-added tax (VAT) by Re 1 on February 20. The price of petrol in Kolkata was stable at Rs 91.12 per litre on February 23 and 24.

Prices have crossed the Rs 100-mark in towns such as Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar where petrol was priced at Rs 101.59 per litre. The cost of petrol in Anuppur, Madhya Pradesh stood at Rs 101.34 per litre.

"Due to an increase in prices of crude oil in international markets, consumer price (for petrol and diesel) has risen," Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had said earlier. "This will soften gradually. Global supply was reduced due to COVID in turn affecting production as well."

Pradhan added that he is consistently requesting the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council to include petroleum products under its purview as it may benefit consumers. "But it is their call to take," he added.

Oil prices fell in early trade on February 24 after industry data showed that US crude inventories had unexpectedly risen last week as a deep freeze in the southern states curbed demand from refineries that were forced to shut, Reuters reported.