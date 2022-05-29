English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Fuel Prices on May 29: Check petrol, diesel rates in Mumbai, Delhi and other cities

    Petrol in Delhi now costs Rs 96.72 a litre as against Rs 105.41 earlier while diesel costs Rs 89.62 a litre as opposed to Rs 96.67 before.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 29, 2022 / 08:40 AM IST
    Representative image.

    Representative image.

    Fuel prices remained unchanged on May 29 more than a week after the government announced an excise duty cut on petrol by a record Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre on May 21.

    The sop translated into a reduction of Rs 9.5 a litre for petrol in Delhi and Rs 7 a litre for diesel.

    Petrol in Delhi now costs Rs 96.72 a litre as against Rs 105.41 a litre before while diesel costs Rs 89.62 a litre as opposed to Rs 96.67 earlier.

    In Mumbai, one litre of petrol costs Rs 111.35 and diesel Rs 97.28. In Chennai, petrol and diesel prices are Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 per litre respectively. In Kolkata, petrol is Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre.

    Oil marketing companies are passing on the excise duty cut to consumers despite losing Rs 13.08 a litre on petrol and Rs 24.09 per litre on diesel.

    Close

    Petrol & Diesel Rates May 27, 2022

    Friday, 27th May, 2022

    Petrol Rate in Mumbai May 27, 2022

    • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
      111
    View more

    Friday, 27th May, 2022

    Diesel Rate in Mumbai May 27, 2022

    • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
      97
    View more
    Show

    Related stories

    India meets 80 percent of its oil needs through imports. Retail rates are adjusted according to the global movement in crude prices.

    Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 22 said the reduction in central taxes on petrol and diesel has been in road and infrastructure cess that is not shared with states, dismissing opposition's criticism that the move will impact states' share in central revenues.

    Sitharaman has also announced that the government would provide a subsidy of Rs 200 per LPG cylinder to over nine crore beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #diesel #Economy #fuel #fuel prices #India #petrol
    first published: May 29, 2022 08:40 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.