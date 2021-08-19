MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Moneycontrol Pro in association with Option Omega 2.0 brings to you India’s First Option Traders Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Flipkart Wholesale aims to triple footprint, expand to 2,700 cities by December

The platform expects the number of registered suppliers to increase by 58 percent by the end of 2021. It witnessed a 17 percent growth in the kirana customer base between January and June 2021.

Priyanka Iyer
August 19, 2021 / 03:02 PM IST

Flipkart Wholesale, the digital B2B marketplace of Walmart-owned Flipkart Group, on August 19 said that it plans to grow its geographical footprint in India by more than three times and increase its presence to 2,700 cities by December 2021.

The company also expects its supplier base to grow by 58 percent in 2021. “E-commerce adoption by kiranas expected to almost triple in July-December 2021, signalling that the B2B ecosystem is opting for the digital channel as the preferred mode of purchase,” it said in a statement.

The Group recently rebranded its Best Price cash-and-carry business, which it acquired from Walmart India in 2020, to Flipkart Wholesale. Launched in September 2020, Flipkart Wholesale serves as an online B2B marketplace for retailers to make purchases across grocery and fashion categories.

The platform witnessed 17 percent growth in its kirana customer base between January and June 2021 compared to the same period last year. This was led by increased adoption of the digital channel by retailers and kiranas.

Adarsh Menon, Senior Vice President and Head of Flipkart Wholesale, said, “We launched Flipkart Wholesale with an aim to bring prosperity to the B2B retail ecosystem and solve local pain points of kiranas across the country. Despite challenges induced by the pandemic, we have seen a strong response from kiranas who are now realizing the benefits of digitization and warming up to e-commerce as the go-to means of purchase.”

Close

Related stories

Flipkart Wholesale projects a 33 percent growth in its kirana customer base in the period of July to December 2021, compared to the same period last year.

“E-commerce adoption by kiranas on Flipkart Wholesale doubled in January-June this year compared to last year. This is projected to see 180 percent growth in July to December 2021, as against the same period last year,” the company said.

The digital marketplace said that kiranas will continue to be the most important customer segment and will get access to product assortments at great prices, credit offers, payment options and end-to-end service via feet-on-street associates, app, and cash-and-carry stores.

On rebranding, the company said that the process will be seamless for kiranas and all Best Price touchpoints will now be Flipkart Wholesale making it an omnichannel B2B player.

Flipkart Wholesale currently serves over 1.5 million members across the country including kiranas, hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, offices and institutions. The Flipkart Group has a registered customer base of over 350 million users and offers over 150 million products across 80 plus categories.
Priyanka Iyer
Tags: #Flipkart Wholesale
first published: Aug 19, 2021 03:02 pm

Must Listen

Policy Talk | Digital banking not about public or private ownership, but governance

Policy Talk | Digital banking not about public or private ownership, but governance

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.